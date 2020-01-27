Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, baby Archie to return to UK? Why Palace plans for reverse Megxit

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Attention, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie — don’t believe that Thomas Wolfe quote claiming that “you can’t go home again.”

As far as the Palace is concerned (and that reportedly includes everyone from Prince William to the Queen to Harry’s papa Charles), the door is open.

The big question is why? Meghan and Prince Harry reportedly were talking about giving up their royal titles, duties, and UK home for months.

The drama of their exit, which they abruptly announced on Instagram to the rumored shock of even their royal relatives, reverberated around the world. So why would the Palace make provisions for their return?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: What the Palace reportedly fears the most about Megxit

Megxit, as it is known, resulted in first Meghan and baby Archie fleeing to what the couple reportedly hoped would be the sanctuary of Canada. Prince Harry soon followed.

And despite elaborate plans by Markle and Harry of how to support themselves after attaining freedom from their royal duties, the royal family is worried that Meghan and her husband won’t be able to survive on their own, according to an insider quoted by Page Six.

Prince Harry grew up within the haven of the royal family. And while Meghan made her own way in the world as an actress and celebrity fashion icon, the royal family is described as fearing that the attention paid to “Megxit” has made the couple too “fragile” to survive on their own.

That’s reportedly resulted in preparation within the Palace for Markle and Harry to return to Britain.

“The palace [is] very worried about the Sussexes, because they are vulnerable outside the embrace of the family,” explained the source.

What Prince Charles and Prince William are doing for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

With those fears of fragility and vulnerability in mind, both Prince Harry’s father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William are seeking to communicate with the couple.

“[The royal family members] are making contingency plans in case the Sussexes suddenly turn round and say: ‘Can we come back under your wing?'” added the insider.

And although it would be awkward after the drama and attention-grabbing headlines of that Instagram exit announcement that resulted in the term “Megxit” becoming a household term, Charles and William are reportedly determined to do what they can to bring back Meghan and Harry.

Although there are rumors that the Duchess of Sussex has cut off some of her friends from her pre-royal days, Harry reportedly is the one to whom Charles and William are reaching out. They’re putting the emphasis on their plan to free Harry and Meghan from royal duties while still attaining safety in Britain.

The royal family is described as concerned about Harry feeling intense pressure now that he and Meghan have moved to Canada.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plans may have ‘disintegrated’ due to Megxit backlash, say insiders

There’s a strong backlash from Megxit that reportedly has caused Harry’s and Meghan’s plans for their post-Britan life to have “disintegrated,” according to the insiders quoted by Page Six.

Coupled with the paparazzi, who flooded to Vancouver Island in Canada where they are currently residing, Harry and Meghan have become more rather than less vulnerable to scrutiny after exiting Britain.

“What is happening is that they are being told that there is love and affection on standby,” revealed one of the sources, hinting at UK havens offered up for Meghan, Harry, and baby Archie.

The Palace has united in agreement that Markle and Harry are “a fragile couple,” added the insider. “Nobody is going to say, no they can’t come back.”

Moreover, Meghan and Harry would not immediately face the royal “duties” that they did before, clarified the source. Instead, the two could enjoy “a period of rehabilitation and recuperation.”

The surprise comes in new rumors that even before their marriage in 2018, Harry and Meghan had the chance to enjoy a life without any royal responsibilities. Queen Elizabeth had reportedly been willing to let them decline the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex so that Markle could keep acting if she wanted.

“From the early days, the Queen really wanted to agree [on] a smooth transition for Meghan,” explained the insider. “The offer would have allowed her to carry on her career but she was happy to stop acting to become a working member of the royal family.”