Meghan Markle may turn royal style into celebrity fashion line amid Instagram shocker

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thrilled the world with their royal wedding. Now, months later, the couple shocked the globe with their Instagram announcement that they are stepping back from the royal family and set to become financially independent.

Speculation is soaring about how they will support themselves. Famed for her royal style, is Meghan Markle set to launch what’s sure to be a highly profitable celebrity designer fashion line?

Duchess Meghan Markle to become designer Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry’s royal wife is already at work behind the scenes seeking ways to transform her famed fashion skills into a profitable style brand, according to a source quoted by Us Weekly.

And the plan also offers a clue that Meghan and Harry had been scheming about how to make money as they separate themselves from the royal family.

“Meghan is very connected in the fashion industry and there are a lot of major labels who would like to partner with her on projects,” revealed the insider.

Givenchy designer brand reportedly involved in discussions with Meghan Markle

Imagine a designer label combined with the royal power of Meghan Markle. Hello, recipe for style success! According to the source, Meghan has been involved in “active discussions with Givenchy.”

And, ultimately, it’s all about the money, honey. Meghan and Prince Harry need to support themselves and their child as they seek to follow through with their vow to become self-sustaining. And a Duchess of Sussex fashion line could be one way to do it, with the source estimating that “some of these deals could be worth millions of pounds.”

But wait, there’s more than a single fashion deal to come from the news of Meghan and her prince looking to get away from the Palace’s overlords and ladies.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry trademark their own brand, Sussex Royal as a hint of future financial finagling

Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian sisters aren’t the only ones to turn to trademarks as a way to hint at future business deals. The U.K. Intellectual Property Office has records that reveal Meghan’s and Harry’s Sussex Royal brand The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been trademarked for more than 100 items.

The possibilities range from non-profit charity items to attire.

With a baby that’s as adorable as Archie, it’s also tempting to speculate about a designer baby brand. And yes, we see you, Prince Harry. Perhaps Ryan Seacrest could tutelage you in how to create your own Duke Designer brand? Ryan’s only got American Idol and Live with Kelly and Ryan as well as his radio show — so he’s got time.

Last, but not least, let’s consider the place where so many celebrities go: TV. Would you tune into the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talk show? We’re predicting that Ellen DeGeneres is already at work trying to persuade the couple to appear on her talk show. With her ability to turn ordinary folks into celebrities, just think of what Ellen plus royalty could do.