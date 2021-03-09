Queen holds emergency talks with Prince Charles and William after explosive Oprah interview

Queen Elizabeth held emergency talks with senior members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles and William. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Queen reportedly held emergency talks with senior members of the Royal Family on Monday after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS on Sunday night.

Senior members of the Royal Family who attended the emergency session reportedly included Prince Charles and William.

Sources said the mood in the palace in the aftermath of the explosive interview was “shock and sadness.”

Members of the Royal Family and officials were horrified by the allegations made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Still “reeling” from the allegations, senior royals met for discussions on how to respond.

According to the Daily Mail, royal aides stayed up late to watch the interview on Sunday night. In the morning, palace officials called a meeting to craft an official response to the interview while the Queen called Prince Charles and William.

Meghan Markle and Harry made multiple explosive allegations against the Royal Family and aides

The Sussexes made multiple explosive allegations against the Royal Family during the Oprah interview.

They alleged that the Royal Family did not protect them from negative coverage by the tabloid media in the U.K. They also alleged that the Royal Family made no effort to correct misleading information being spread about them. The alleged misleading information included reports that Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton cry when they clashed over outfits for bridesmaids at her royal wedding in May 2018.

Markle claimed it was Kate who made her cry.

Markle also alleged that the Palace refused to help when she informed officials that she was having suicidal thoughts and that she needed mental health support.

She also accused the Royal Family of denying Archie of a royal title and security protection. She claimed that during a conversation Prince Harry had that occurred before Archie was born, one of the royals expressed concern over what Archie’s skin tone would be.

Meghan Markle suggested that the decision to strip her son of royal privileges was motivated by race.

Palace officials were bewildered by the allegations of racism against Archie

Palace officials were reportedly bewildered by Markle’s allegation that racism motivated the decision to deny Archie of security protection and the title of Prince.

According to the Daily Mail, the decision that Archie should not have a title was, in fact, based on the rules laid down by George V in 1917.

The rule allows the titles of HRH and Prince/Princess to be given only to the children and grandchildren of a reigning monarch through the male line. This means that Archie, a great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, cannot have a title until his grandfather Prince Charles becomes King.

However, back in 2013, Queen Elizabeth issued a “letters patent” that granted the titles of Prince and Princess to all of the children of Prince William and Kate even though only their first son, Prince George, was qualified to have a title based on the rules laid down by George V.

The three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton are Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.