Meghan Markle told Prince Harry she ‘didn’t want to be alive anymore’

Meghan Markle has admitted that she had suicidal thoughts while living in the UK. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

In last night’s explosive CBS interview, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, revealed to Oprah Winfrey that she once told Prince Harry that she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Meghan also revealed that husband Harry “saved her” by choosing to quit the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed these shocking revelations while speaking with Oprah Winfrey in the much anticipated tell-all interview about their departure from the UK and their decision to step down as working Royals.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At one point during the incredibly emotional interview, Meghan broke down in tears and said: “I just didn’t see a solution… I didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Meghan Markle thought about self-harming

Oprah asked the Duchess if she had any suicidal thoughts or considered self-harming. Meghan responded: “Yes. This was very, very clear. Very clear and very scary. I didn’t know who to turn to in that.”

She told how she forced herself to go to an event at the Royal Albert Hall one evening because she didn’t want to be left alone out of fear of what she might do.

As soon as the lights dimmed at the event in January 2019, Meghan says she squeezed Harry’s hand tightly as she wept. During breaks and intervals, she struggled to compose herself and smile for the cameras.

Meghan further revealed: “I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry because of how much loss he suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, I would do it – because I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

The Duchess then explained how Prince Harry had “cradled” her to comfort her and then ultimately “saved” her by deciding to quit the Firm and head for America. “I think he saved all of us,” she said.

“He ultimately called it – we’ve got to find a way for us, for Archie and you made a decision that certainly saved my life and saved all of us.”

Buckingham Palace refused to help Meghan with mental state

In a particularly damning claim for Buckingham Palace, the Duchess claimed she’d sought help from the Palace’s Human Resource Team for her mental state but was refused on the grounds that she was not a paid employee. She was also told that it “wouldn’t be good for the institution” if she sought help.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The couple also revealed that a Royal Family member had expressed concerns to Harry over Archie’s skin color before the baby was born. The couple implied that the individual was worried that Archie might be “too brown.”

They refused to name the individual in question stating “that would be very damaging to them.” Harry added: “That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time, it was awkward; I was a bit shocked.”

While millions of people have already watched the interview, it seems as though one big-name celebrity won’t be tuning in. Royal aides announced over the weekend that Queen Elizabeth will be “ignoring” the interview to focus on her Royal duties.

In the interview, the Sussexes’ maintained that they still have a good relationship with the reigning monarch.

Meghan Markle has suffered many detractors in the lead-up to last night’s chat with Oprah, but a couple of celebrities had emerged to support her. Chrissy Teigen was one who spoke out in Meghan’s favor, and so to did her former co-star at Suits, Patrick J. Adams.