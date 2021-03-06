Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams comes to her defense, lashes out at royal family as ‘archaic and toxic’

Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on CBS.

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star, Patrick J. Adams, has come out in fiery defense of his TV series colleague.

Adams, who co-starred with Markle as Mike Ross on USA Network’s hit legal drama Suits, took to Twitter earlier today to lash out at the British Royal Family, describing them as an “archaic and toxic” institution.

In his multi-tweet tirade, Adams described the recently strained relations between the Royal Family and Markle as “just another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance.”

He accused the Royal Family of attacking Markle by “amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to [flee] the UK in order to protect her family and her own mental health.”

He also accused the U.K. tabloid media of harassing Markle with “endless racist, slanderous, click-baiting vitriol.”

Patrick Adams went on to vouch for Markle, saying he worked with her for the “better part a decade” and that he knew her as “an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family.”

He described Markle as a woman “with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear.”

Pic credit: @halfadams/Twitter

Adams’ tweets received mixed reactions on Twitter

Although many Twitter users criticized Adams and defended the Royal Family against his claims that it was an “archaic and toxic” institution that has “outlived its relevance,” many others showed support.

The tweets received tens of thousands of likes on Twitter.

Adams’ character Mike Ross was the husband of Markle’s character Rachel Zane

Patrick J. Adams starred alongside Meghan Markle in the US legal drama, Suits. Both actors left the series after Season 7.

Their characters were written out of the series at end of Season 7 after Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, married her Specter Litt colleague, Mike Ross, who was Adams’ character.

Friends have been defending Meghan Markle

Adams is not the first of Markle’s friends to publicly defend her.

Royal writer Omid Scobie also accused the royal family of hushing up the much more serious accusations against Prince Andrew while investigating Meghan Markle over allegations that she bullied royal staff.

Monsters and Critics reported that Carolyn Durand, who co-authored Finding Freedom— a biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex– with Omid Scobie, also accused the Royal Family of double standards. She wondered why the royal family was investigating Markle but refused to investigate Prince Andrew.

Monsters and Critics also reported that unnamed friends have come forward to defend Markle.

The Daily Mail reported that a friend of Markle said the Duchess of Sussex would never ask CBS to postpone the airing of her upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey even if she could.

The statement by the source followed reported pressure on CBS and Markle to postpone the Oprah interview out of respect for the Duke of Edinburgh who is recovering in the hospital after undergoing heart surgery.

The source told the Daily Mail that there was no reason to postpone the interview because it had “nothing to do with” Prince Philip’s illness.

The source then alleged that the Royal Family was trying to using the Duke’s illness to “muzzle” Markle.