Meghan Markle sent her engagement and wedding rings back to ex-husband Trevor Engelson by mail

Meghan Markle reportedly sent her wedding rings to ex-husband Trevor Engelson by mail after their marriage fell apart.

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson started dating in 2004 after they met in Hollywood. They tied the knot in September 2011 in a wedding ceremony that took place in Jamaica.

Their relationship hit the rocks soon after their wedding. Things started going south after Markle left their home in Los Angeles and traveled to Toronto, Canada to participate in the filming of the USA Network TV series, Suits.

Markle played Rachel Zane — a paralegal at Pearson Specter Litt — for seven seasons of the show.

Rachel was written out of the series after she married her Specter Litt colleague Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). But in real life, Markle — who played Rachel — left the show to marry Prince Harry.

Markle’s role in Suits hurt her relationship with Engelson

According to U.K’s Express, the time Markle spent apart from Engelson while participating in the production of Suits series hurt their marriage.

It was Markle who took the step to end their marriage, according to Andrew Morton in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess (2018).

Markle sent her wedding ring back to Engelson by registered mail

Morton wrote in his book that sources close to the couple said it was Markle who abruptly ended their marriage. She sent her diamond engagement and wedding rings back to Engelson by registered mail.

Markle’s older brother, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly confirmed in an interview with U.K.’s Express in 2020 that his sister did, in fact, return the rings.

Sources close to the couple also revealed to Morton that Markle’s decision to end their marriage took Engelson by surprise.

Markle’s action soured her relationship with her best friend Ninaki Priddy

Meghan’s former best friend, Ninaki Priddy, who was also the maid of honor at Markle’s wedding to Trevor Engelson, told the Daily Mail that Markle’s action took Engelson by surprise.

He was reportedly very upset by Meghan’s action and continued to nurse anger over it for many years.

Markle’s decision also reportedly shocked people who were close to the couple, including her former best friend Ninaki.

Markle’s abrupt decision to divorce reportedly soured her relationship with Ninaki. Ninaki told the Daily Mail that she fell out with Markle because she disapproved of the way she treated Engelson.

According to Ninaki, “Trevor would have walked the Earth to make their marriage work,” but Markle did not give him a chance.

Ninaki went on to describe Markle as “very calculated — in the way she handled people and relationships.”

Meghan Markle and Trever Engelson divorced in August 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

In another news, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set for a tell-all interview with Oprah on CBS. The interview is scheduled to air on March 7.