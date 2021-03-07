Chrissy Teigen defends Meghan Markle against her critics ahead of tell-all Oprah Interview

Chrissy Teigen defends Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, against her critics. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Carrie-nelson

Chrissy Teigen has come to the defense of her friend Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, ahead of tonight’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS.

Teigen took to her Twitter on Friday to lash out at Markle’s critics.

“This Meghan Markle s**t is hitting too close to home for me,” Teigen tweeted. “These people won’t stop until she miscarries. f*****g stop it.”

Teigen and Markle are friends. They appeared together as models on the game show, Deal or No Deal.

It is also not the first time that Teigen has come out in defense of Markle. She lashed out at a critic who tweeted dismissively about Markle’s lengthy article published in the New York Times in November 2020.

In the article, Markle talked about a previous heartbreaking experience of miscarriage, but a critic tweeted that Markle’s article was only a “1,000 word op-Ed about herself.”

Teigen launched a furious attack against the critic. She sarcastically declared that she was giving the critic an award “for today’s absolute piece of s**t .”

But she later deleted the tweet, saying she had forgotten her resolution to be nice.

Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child

Monsters and Critics reported in February that Omid Scobie, a biographer, and friend of the Sussexes, took to Twitter on Valentine’s Day (February 14) to reveal that Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, were expecting their second child.

The tweet was accompanied by a black-and-white photo reportedly taken by Misan Harriman, a friend of Markle and Harry.

The photo shows Prince Harry sitting on the grass near a tree with his feet bare. Meghan Markle lies on her back on the ground with her head on Harry’s lap. She gently places a hand on her prominent baby bump as they look into each other eyes.

Baby news! “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” says a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” pic.twitter.com/GrqSiBxaXa — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

Markle suffered a miscarriage last year

Teigen expressed her concern for Markle’s health after the Duchess suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

Markle revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in an article published in the New York Times in November 2020.

The miscarriage happened in July 2020.

Markle said she realized she was losing her baby when she felt a sharp pain while changing Archie’s diaper. She then went on to talk about the grief women suffer when they experience a miscarriage.

Teigen also lost her baby last year

Chrissy Teigen’s concern about Meghan Markle’s health is also inspired by her own experience of a similar loss.

Monsters and Critics reported early in October 2020 that Teigen took to Instagram to announce that she lost her baby after being admitted to the hospital.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model revealed that she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing heavy bleeding. Doctors determined that the bleeding was due to a condition called Partial Placental Abruption.

The abruption occurred when she was only 20 weeks into pregnancy.

Teigen lost her baby in September 2020 after she and her husband, singer John Legend, announced in August that they were expecting their third child. They also revealed that the baby was a boy.

Legend later took to his Instagram to share a tribute to his wife. He wrote about how much he admired Teigen for her strength and courage.

Teigen also penned an emotional tribute to their baby on Medium.