Chrissy Teigen loses baby in miscarriage: Here’s how far along she was and why she was in the hospital

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend revealed the heartbreaking news this morning that the model had lost her baby after she suffered a miscarriage.

The pair had announced in August that they were going to have their third baby together, and just recently, they revealed it to be a boy.

Tragically, things started to go very wrong on Sunday night when Chrissy was admitted into the hospital following a month of bleeding due to a weak placenta. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the doctors, they were unable to save the baby.

Chrissy, who underwent breast reduction surgery in June before finding out she was pregnant, took to Instagram on Wednesday night and, in a very emotional post, explained what had happened.

She wrote: “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

She also said that she and John are in shock and were feeling a deep pain that they’ve never felt before. She went on to say that they had foregone their usual tradition of waiting until their children are born before deciding on a name and that they had been calling him Jack.

Teigen said that Jack will always be a part of their family, adding: “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be forever.”

Chrissy Teigen says ‘sorry’ to baby Jack

She also directly addressed Jack by writing: “I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

The pair posted a series of heartbreaking black and white photos from the hospital as they learned the tragic news, and tried to comfort each other as best they could.

Teigen later tweeted to say they were driving home from the hospital with no baby. “How can this be real?” she asked.

How far along was Chrissy, and when was her due date?

Chrissy and John had not revealed her exact due date, however in late September she revealed she was about “halfway through” her pregnancy.

Using that detail and the date when she and John Legend announced their pregnancy, in August, it is thought she was due early next year, possibly around February 2021. That would mean she was around 20-24 weeks pregnant.

Condolences for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pour in

Celebrities rushed to send their condolences and best wishes to the bereaved couple on social media. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian wrote: “We’re always here for you and love you guys so much.”

Paris Hilton also joined in with her condolences and support, writing: “My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful.”

Hailey Bieber wrote: “I’m so so sorry. Thniking of you and John, praying for you guys, and sending you so much love during this time.” While actor Channing Tatum wrote a simple message of support: “Sending so much love to you right now.”

Recent weeks have not been the easiest for Chrissy as she’s had to endure an onslaught from internet trolls who have been spreading malicious conspiracy theories about herself and her husband. However, she has dealt with the trolls in her usual witty and classy fashion.

In happier news, the pair did their best in recent months to keep their fans entertained while in lockdown. Legend performed an at-home concert, which helped start a trend of other musicians following suit.