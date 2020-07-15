Chrissy Teigen’s deleted tweets and the Goya Foods boycott explained

Media megastar Chrissy Teigen is a giant of social media who has delighted fans for years now with her social commentary, witty putdowns, and stories of life with husband John Legend and their two children.

However, Teigen has never shied away from controversy as she tweets, which has left her open to criticisms and pile-ons from various quarters.

In the last few days, she’s managed to exercise some of the more sinister elements of Twitter by deleting tweets and boycotting Goya Foods.

Chrissy Teigen deleted 60,000 of her tweets

Teigen recently deleted 60,000 of her past tweets, and she claims it’s because of online harassment she’s received as a result of trolls peddling Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theories.

There’s a section of the internet that believes, or is pretending to believe, that Teigen and John Legend are connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and the sex scandal that embroiled those two figures.

Maxwell is currently awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking minors at the direction of Epstein.

Teigen claims that she has been bombarded by up to a million trolls who falsely claim that there are flight records suggesting she and Teigen flew to Epstein’s island.

The conspiracy theory fails to take into account that the timeframe of many of the flight logs would place Teigen as a minor at the time.

In response to a tweet by stand-up comedian and podcast host Chrissie Mayr, Teigen said that she had deleted 60,000 of her past tweets because she “is worried for her family,” and that “idiots” are taking her former posts out of context to discredit her.

She has also threatened to leave Twitter if the social media platform doesn’t do something to stop the harassment. She wrote: “If Twitter doesn’t do something about this *actually scary* harassment, I am gonna have to go.”

Chrissy Teigen is boycotting Goya Bean Foods

Chrissy Teigen has been a firm critic of Donald Trump, so when the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, met with and praised the president, the celebrity announced she wouldn’t be buying any of their foods.

Unanue reportedly said on July 9 that “we all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”

Teigen responded the next day by writing, “FUUUUUU-K. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste, though. Bye-bye.”

The former model then received a backlash from Trump supporters who tweeted her with pictures of themselves buying Goya beans, which prompted her to hit back a few days later.

“I cannot explain how much I don’t care about your purchase of goya beans. You absolutely dumb s**ts lmao congrats, I’m very owned,” she tweeted.

Teigen was in the news in May after she revealed she was getting a breast implant reduction. She said she’s having the operation so that she feels more comfortable.

She made the announcement after getting a COVID-19 test.