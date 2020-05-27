Chrissy Teigen breast surgery: Model to undergo procedure, posted COVID-19 test online

Chrissy Teigen is going to have breast surgery and it led to her posting a COVID-19 test on social media.

There is a lot to unpack from the busy day that the supermodel had, beginning with her taking to Twitter to post a test to confirm she was in good health.

Chrissy Teigen tested for COVID-19

In the Twitter post shared below, Teigen is shown getting tested in order to go in for her medical procedure.

She would later post the reason for the testing on Twitter, putting the fears of some fans to rest who may have gotten the wrong idea from her post.

The caption she left on an Instagram image reads as follows:

“Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!.”

Honestly loved it pic.twitter.com/UNRwG3HNcD — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

Chrissy Teigen to get her ‘boobs out’

As denoted from the image below — which Chrissy Teigen shared to Instagram on Tuesday — she is going through this procedure in order to feel more comfortable.

She recently revealed that she underwent breast implant surgery when she was a 20-year-old swimsuit model. Speaking about it to Glamour UK, she stated that, “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, ‘If I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!'”

Teigen also took the time to explain why she was going through the elective procedure at this time.

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Actress and comedian Whitney Cummings dropped a message on the Instagram photo, joking that “I think mine got recalled can you ask.”

Teigen has already received a lot of support on the Instagram photo, with nearly 900,000 people having liked it at the publishing of this article. That number is after roughly two hours of being posted.

The supermodel is always posting interesting things to social media and today was definitely one of those days. Now, the 34-year-old wife of John Legend and mother of two will be able to be much more comfortable in her daily life.