Chrissy Teigen trolls husband John Legend after he suggests copying Chris Martin’s idea for home concert

Chrissy Teigen is well known for her strong and witty presence on social media, and despite the coronavirus crisis she’s still trolling husband John Legend on Twitter.

Legend yesterday suggested he would be copying Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who livestreamed a half-hour solo concert on Instagram from his own home yesterday afternoon.

Teigen, however, took no prisoners when she showed off her famous online wit and brutally trolled her husband’s idea.

Chris Martin decided to livestream a solo concert from home

Chris Martin came up with the idea to livestream a concert in response to global concerns about coronavirus, which has led to billions of people remaining in their homes as live entertainment events have been canceled across the world.

Using the hashtag #TogetherAtHome, he took over the Coldplay Twitter account to post a message to everyone, where he first expressed the hope that people were all “safe and healthy.”

Read More Watch Katie Kadan sing All Better on Part 1 of The Voice finale

Martin then wrote, “If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins.” He helpfully included the times he’d be performing for Los Angeles and New York.

Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins (1pm in LA / 8pm in London). love CM #TogetherAtHome — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) March 16, 2020

Singer, songwriter John Legend responded by quoting Martin’s original tweet and suggested he would do a concert of his own from home today (Tuesday). He wrote, “My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today.”

Also using the #TogetherAtHome hashtag, Legend wrote, “I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1 pm Pacific time. See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together!”

My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/YZ8Y1W8esc — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

Chrissy Teigen has no choice but to listen to Legend’s concert

Chrissy Teigen waded in at this point: “I’ll be there!! because I literally have no choice,” she tweeted. We all have to make sacrifices as we self-isolate, and it appears that Twitter’s favorite celebrity couple is no exception.

I’ll be there!! because I literally have no choice https://t.co/hY9OaNIfgF — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 16, 2020

Celebrities are finding ways to reach out to fans

Teigen, Legend, and Martin aren’t the first celebrities to reach out to the public during the pandemic. Arnold Schwarzenegger also took to Twitter yesterday to tell us all to “listen to the experts and ignore the morons.”

The Terminator star posted a video of himself with two donkeys; sat at what appeared to be his kitchen table. In the video, he proceeded to feed the two animals named Whiskey and Lulu carrots while he explained to the camera that we should all stay at home and avoid going to restaurants or gymnasiums.

Tom Hanks’s wife Rita Wilson helpfully took to social media to try to create a coronavirus playlist, called Qurantunes, to help all those who are self-isolating, after both Wilson and her husband tested positive for the virus.

Even Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino have taken to Instagram to dispense advice on how to deal with the spread of coronavirus.