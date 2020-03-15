Tom Hanks’s wife Rita Wilson creates ‘Quarantunes,’ a playlist for people in coronavirus quarantine

Tom Hanks’s wife Rita Wilson has created a playlist for people in coronavirus self-isolation or quarantine.

Rita Wilson took to Twitter on Friday to ask her fans for ideas about a quarantine playlist.

She specifically asked for songs that focus on themes — such as loneliness and isolation — that people in coronavirus self-isolation or quarantine can relate to.

Wilson’s tweet said:

“Hi guys! I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining. Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add? Also, what should we call it? Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine. Uthink of stuff like this.”

Rita Wilson’s ‘Quarantunes’

Twitter fans responded immediately with ideas, and hours later, Wilson posted a linked to a Spotify page, titled Rita Wilson’s Quarantunes, where she had compiled her recommended playlist for people in self-isolation or quarantine.

So, with all your fab suggestions, here’s the fan based Rita Wilson Quarantunes playlist on @Spotify https://t.co/uQlAmB30Fl — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Wilson’s playlist features 32 songs that cover themes related to illness, loneliness, and isolation. The songs include Johnny Rivers’ Rockin’ Pneumonia and The Boogie Woogie Flu, Billy Idol’s Dancing With Myself, Carole King’s So Far Away, The Beatles’ I’m So Tired, Destiny Child’s Survivor, Eric Carmen’s All By Myself, and Akon’s Locked Up.

Wilson’s Spotify playlist now has thousands of followers.

You can listen to it using the embedded Spotify playlist below.

Hanks had announced that he and Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus

The latest development comes after Tom Hanks shocked his fans when he took to social media on Thursday to announce that he and Rita Wilson had been diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia, as Monsters and Critics reported.

“Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too… we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks and Wilson originally traveled to Australia to do pre-production on an Elvis Presley movie which Hanks has a role in, according to CNN.

Many fans were worried when Hanks announced that he and Rita had been diagnosed with the virus that WHO recently declared to be a pandemic. A good number of fans expressed concerns over the fact that at 63 years old, Hanks was in the age group that is most vulnerable to coronavirus.

Hanks is also known to have Type 2 Diabetes. Medical experts say that could complicate an infection with COVID-19, the virus that causes the coronavirus illness.

The Golden Girls star Betty White also trended on Twitter as fans expressed concern about her safety due to her age. Betty White is 98 years old.

Betty White’s representative later responded with a statement, saying that the veteran actress was fine.

Hanks gives fans an update on his situation

After Tom Hanks first announced on Thursday that he and Rita had gone into self-isolation, he updated fans on Friday. He said that he and Wilson were taking it “one-day-at-a-time” in self-isolation and following the advice of experts who were taking care of them.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else…. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.”

Latest coronavirus numbers

As of March 14 at 7:25 p.m. ET, Worldometer reported there were 156,520 cases of coronavirus infection reported worldwide, with 5,835 deaths, and 75,919 recovered.

As of this report, a total of 2,836 cases have been reported in the United States, with 57 deaths, and 49 recovered so far.

You can learn how to protect yourself from coronavirus infection here.