John Legend and Chrissy Teigen go grocery shopping in L.A.: Couple seen together for the first time since losing baby

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were spotted on Thursday afternoon shopping for fresh groceries at Los Angeles’ Bristol Farms.

Legend, 41, was dressed in a striped polo shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Teigen, 34, wore a flowing light brown maxi dress and matching brown boots. She completed the look with dark brown shades and her hair was done casually in a messy bun.

The model also carried a bag and a large black notebook in one arm.

Both wore black facemasks, an item that has become a regular part of the fashion accessory for many celebs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Teigen lost a baby last month

The couple was spotted together on Thursday for the first time since the model lost her baby late last month.

Monsters and Critics reported that Teigen and Legend took to social media on September 30 to announce that the model lost her baby after suffering a miscarriage.

The sad announcement came after they announced in August that they were expecting their third child. They later revealed that the baby was a boy.

The unfortunate incident reportedly happened on Sunday, September 27 after Chrissy was admitted to the hospital following prolonged bleeding as a result of a weak placenta.

The doctors struggled to save the child but they eventually lost the battle.

Chrissy later took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 30 to share the grief of her loss with her more than 32.8 million followers.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

She said that she and Legend were still reeling from the loss. She added that they had taken the unusual step of naming the baby Jack. She said she and Legend previously never decided on their babies’ names until they were born and just before leaving the hospital.

“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” she continued. “So he will always be Jack to us.”

She concluded the message by addressing baby Jack, saying she was sorry and that they will always love him.

Legend also dedicated a performance to Teigen

On Wednesday (October 14), John Legend dedicated a heartrending performance of his song Never Break, at the 2020 Billboard Music to Teigen.

He later took to Instagram to share a tribute to Teigen with his more than 13.2 million followers.

“This is for Chrissy,” he wrote. “I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments… We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

Legend and Teigen met in 2006 while shooting Legend’s music video for Stereo. They finally tied the knot in 2013.

They share two children, Luna,4, and Miles, 2.