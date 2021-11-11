Kourtney Kardashian makes out with Travis Barker on Instagram after being called ‘tone-deaf’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been engaged since October 2021. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are “Poosh-ing” along after fans called her out for recently posting on Instagram.

The 42-year-old mother of three continued sharing photos and videos on her personal page in the days following Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston.

On Friday, Nov. 5, eight people died at the event, and several more were injured at the crowded venue. Since then, Kylie Jenner has kept a low profile outside of her Instagram Story message.

While some Kardashian-Jenners have stayed off social media, Kourtney decided to share a PDA moment with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Instagram post

Kardashian and Barker have never been shy about showering each other with affection. The somewhat private Keeping Up With the Kardashians star often shares multiple photos of them embracing one another in public. Whether they’re kissing in Italy or channeling iconic movie characters, Barker and Kardashian frequently share updates regarding their relationship.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the influencer posted a photo of herself and the Blink-182 performer on a date night. In the photo, Kardashian wore a sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress with tiny straps. She sat on Barker’s lap, who wore an all-black suit with matching sunglasses. As the camera snapped their photo, the couple’s tongues touched while he held an umbrella.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

During her post, Kardashian tagged an Instagram user named @grey93. The share came after she published several photos of herself wearing a red leather jacket.

Underneath Kardashian’s timeline post, Instagram commenters called her “tone-deaf” for being on social media soon after Scott’s fatal event.

Pic credit: @hailey_garfinkel/Instagram

“Is no one going to talk about how tone-deaf this post is?” one Instagram user asked. “Astroworld literally just happened, and she’s posting sexy selfies?”

How the Kardashians reportedly feel about Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

Once Astroworld Festival ended, Scott canceled his upcoming events. Additionally, he said his team was working to find the cause of the concertgoers’ injuries. However, Scott is being sued by an attendee for his role in the festival.

Amid Scott’s lawsuit, the Kardashian-Jenner family will reportedly not feature any footage from the festival on their upcoming Hulu show. Despite Jenner’s recent pregnancy, the tribe allegedly doesn’t want to be associated with the Astroworld fatalities. It was set to be a major storyline for the show, and now, it appears to be scrapped.