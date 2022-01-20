Kylie Jenner showed off her first full body baby bump pic at Stormi’s birthday party

Kylie Jenner fans are counting down to the birth of her second baby with Travis Scott. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Kylie Jenner shared her pregnancy progress while she and Travis Scott celebrated Stormi Webster’s birthday.

In September 2021, Jenner, 24, revealed she’s expecting her and Scott’s second child. The official announcement came after months of speculation amongst her fans. While her fans were seemingly excited for her, Jenner’s pregnancy became overshadowed by Scott’s involvement in the fatal Astroworld Festival last November.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder joined forces with Kim Kardashian to celebrate Stormi’s fourth birthday. Jenner made sure to snap a few photos on Instagram during the festivities.

Kylie Jenner rocked her baby bump at Stormi Webster and Chicago West’s doll-themed party

Since their children’s birthdays are only a few weeks apart, Jenner and Kardashian collaborated on the celebrations. The outdoor bash had a Barbie and LOL Dolls theme, the celebrity tots’ favorite toys. In addition to the all-pink setting, the party also included a giant ball pit, elaborate cakes and sweets, and a face-painting section for the kids. Of course, many Kardashian-Jenner family members attended the bash, including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson, and Rob Kardashian’s child, Dream Kardashian.

Throughout the event, Jenner showed off her growing baby bump. The entrepreneur stuck to the Barbie theme and rocked an all-pink outfit.

Jenner then accessorized her pink coat and turtleneck dress with a silver pendant necklace, ring, and hoop earrings. Additionally, she styled her dark hair straight as she gazed at her phone.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took her first full body maternity post for the first time in weeks. Jenner shared several posts from her baby shower that Khloe hosted earlier this month. While fans have suspected, she already gave birth, and her latest posts proved there’s still a bun in the oven.

How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got involved in Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce

Although Jenner has reportedly focused on her pregnancy months after Scott’s Astroworld festival that killed 10 people, she couldn’t avoid any drama at Stormi’s party. Kanye West posted a live video stating Kim Kardashian intentionally left him out of Chicago and Stormi’s bash during the event. After claiming he reached out to members of the Kar-Jenner circle, including Tristan Thompson, West said Scott eventually gave him the address. The Donda rapper also said Jenner allowed him to come into the venue.

“I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter,” West said in the video. “I just saw everybody. It was Kris [Jenner] and Corey [Gamble], and Kylie. Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot, and ’cause security stopped me once again when I got there.”