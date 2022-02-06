Who is Tracy Romulus? What to know about women Kanye West called out in Kim Kardashian rant

Tracy Romulus and Kim Kardashian have been friends for over 15 years. Pic credit: @tracyromulus/Instagram

The divorce drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is far from over.

While Kanye has a problem with his eldest daughter’s TikTok account, who’s already amassed over 5.7 million followers, Kim clapped back “as the parent who is the main provider and caregiver” and communicated that she is allowing North to express “her creativity in the medium she wishes with adult supervision.”

Clearly not happy with his soon-to-be ex-wife’s response, Ye accused Kim of kidnapping his daughter on her birthday along with calling her out for drug testing him after Chicago’s party.

Convinced this wasn’t all his ex’s doing, West ended his message by asking her long-time friend Tracy Romulus to “stop manipulating Kim to be this way.”

Who is Tracy Romulus?

Kanye made big claims in his latest response, but who is the “manipulative” friend he called out?

Tracy Romulus joined the KKW Brands team in 2017 as its chief marketing officer, but the relationship with the beauty mogul dates back 15 years.

A publicist for his Yeezy line, prior to joining Kim’s team, Kanye West was her client.

Not only were they friends, but Tracy along with her husband Ray, were also present during some important moments of the Kanye/Kim relationship, being in attendance at both the extravagant proposal and wedding.

Apart from their professional relationship, their eldest children also happen to be great friends.

Kanye West found an ally in Candace Owens

Shortly after calling out of his ex, the “Stronger” rapper screenshotted Tiktok’s policy, specifically the portion of the age requirements.

Captioning the post “We need JesusTok”, the rules stated, “To sign up for TikTok, you must first pass through an age-gate to get you into the right TikTok experience.”

Laying out the consequences, “If we learn that a person under the age of 13 is using or posting content on TikTok without using TikTok for Younger Users, they will be removed.”

It’s clear West doesn’t want his daughter on the platform and conservative commentator Candice Owens took to social media to defend the rapper.

“Kim is wrong on this one,” Owens tweeted in response. “The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented. It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as “obsession” and “control.” There are other creative outlets for kids.”

