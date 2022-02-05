Candace Owens defends Kanye West in row with Kim Kardashian over North

Kimye’s once seemingly amicable divorce has turned into a social media row. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia/Candace/YouTube

Candace Owens came to Kanye West’s defense after he engaged in a social media row with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The billionaire rapper accused Kim of allowing their eight-year-old daughter on social media without his consent.

This comes after Ye dissed Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson on a recent song, admitting he wanted to beat up the comedian.

The fashion designer is also dating actress Julia Fox as he continues to attack Kim on social media.

Candace Owens backs Kanye in row with Kim

Kanye has an ally in Candace Owens, who threw her support behind his objection to North being on social media.

“Kim is wrong on this one,” the conservative commentator tweeted following Kim and Kanye’s public argument over daughter, North West, having access to TikTok, continuing, “The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented,” she continued. “It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as ‘obsession’ and ‘control.’ There are other creative outlets for kids.”

As previously reported, Kim issued a lengthy statement in which she defended her decision to allow North to use social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She said, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

Kanye thanks Candace Owens for her support

West responded to Owens’ public support on Instagram, claiming that others are only willing to support his objection to his daughter on social media privately. Writing the following:

“THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE THERE’S A LOT OF CELEBRITIES SCARED TO SAY SOMETHING IN PUBLIC BUT THEY’LL TEXT ME IN PRIVATE AND SAY THEIR [sic] ON MY SIDE.”

“I WILL NO LONGER PUT MY HAND THROUGH A BLENDER TO HUG MY CHILDREN,” he went on, adding, “MY MOTHER TOOK ME TO CHICAGO WHEN I WAS 3 AND TOLD MY DAD IF HE CAME TO CHICAGO HE WOULD NEVER SEE ME AGAIN SO I BOUGHT THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR I DREAM OF A WORLD WHERE DAD’S CAN STILL BE HEROES.”

Kim filed for divorce about one year ago; however, their once seemingly amicable separation has taken a turn for the worse after Kanye accused Kim of not allowing him to attend their son Chicago’s birthday party.

In addition, he levied more accusations against his estranged wife in response to her statement, stating that she has accused him of being on drugs and forcing him to spend time with his children with security present.

He also shared the TikTok guidelines to support his objection to North West using the social media platform.