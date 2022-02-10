Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott, and others appear in studio photo hinting at potential Donda 2 collaboration

Kanye West, Drake, and Travis Scott may have worked on a Donda 2 collaboration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide & Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Amidst the drama involving Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in their divorce proceedings, Ye’s also been busy working on new music. That includes his upcoming Donda 2 album, an anticipated sequel for the project named after his mother he released last year.

There have been plenty of images and rumors in the past weeks involving Ye with other celebs, including Madonna, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Antonio Brown, and Marilyn Manson.

The latest photo has the hip-hop star in the studio with some major artists, including friends Travis Scott and Drake, among others.

Kanye West shares studio photo amid Kim K divorce drama

Earlier this week, Kanye West held a Donda 2 listening event, with special guests attending dinner and a party in California. Among those guests were Ye’s Kim K look-alike Chaney Jones and hip hop artists French Montana, Travis Scott, and Drake.

The latter two guests have recently popped up in Kanye’s iconic group photo on his official Instagram on Tuesday.

Ye’s dressed entirely in black, with Travis Scott visible next to him and Drake posing to the far right. Also pictured are Baby Keem and Swedish rapper Yung Lean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) It’s unknown if all of the artists above will appear on the same song or were just in-studio to assist Ye with different parts of Donda 2. It’s already been reported that Marilyn Manson worked heavily with Ye on the album.

Baby Keem, 21, is known for the single Orange Soda. Last September, he released his debut album, The Melodic Blue, and it charted as high as No. 5 on the United States Billboard 200. Keem’s album included the single Durag Activity featuring Travis Scott.

Keem and Scott were also featured on the first Donda album’s song Praise God. Could a sequel track be on the way?

Kanye appears in Pusha T video for Diet Coke

In addition to having his album on the way, Kanye popped up in the brand new Pusha T video Diet Coke. It’s entirely in black and white and recreates the Craig Mack video for the Flavor In Ya Ear (Remix) featuring Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Ye’s girlfriend Julia Fox mentioned accompanying him to the music video shoot last month.

Diet Coke, produced by 88 Keys and Kanye West, is the first single from Pusha T’s upcoming album It’s Not Dry Yet. His previous project, Dayton, was produced by West and received critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination. It’s Not Dry Yet is also helmed by Ye.

Pusha T - Diet Coke

Complete tracklists for It’s Not Dry Yet and Donda 2 have yet to hit the internet, but at least one song is known for Pusha T’s project now.

While Pusha T’s album has many people anticipating the release date, it’s yet to be announced anywhere. Meanwhile, Kanye West has shared that Donda 2 is expected to release on February 22, 2022.