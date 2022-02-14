Julia Fox and Kanye West breakup confirmed after weekend of Kim Kardashian rants

Julia Fox and Kanye West breakup confirmed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia and ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Julia Fox and Kanye West have split.

The split comes after West’s bizarre rants this weekend and after Fox deleted photos of West from her Instagram page.

Julia Fox’s rep confirms split

Last week, Fox sparked breakup rumors after she deleted her Instagram pictures with West.

Now, a rep for the actress has confirmed that the two have broken up.

Fox’s rep told E! News on February 14, “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

Kanye West rants on social media

The news of the split comes after a weekend of rants from West directed to his ex, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

In one of the posts, West shared a zoomed-in screenshot of a text message he received from Davidson, in which the comedian states, “I do hope that one day I can meet them [West’s children] and we can all be friends.”

West captioned the photo, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN”.

He also branded Davidson a “d***head” and mocked his Hillary Clinton tattoo.

West deleted all of the posts but left one, in which he pleas for God to bring his family back together.

West also posted a photo of Kardashian in a fur coat and wrote a lengthy caption on the photo, detailing how he bought the coat for Kardashian and how he loves his family.

Fox claps back, denies crying over West

Fox seems to be unscathed by the breakup.

The Daily Mail published photos of her at LAX airport and reported that she was “tearfully jetting out of LAX airport alone.”

However, Fox took to Instagram to respond to the claims in a since-deleted post.

‘TEARFULLY,’” Fox wrote with three crying laughing emojis. “@dailymail yall are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!! if anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like s**t it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was f*** late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”

Fox and West’s relationship

West and Fox’s relationship did not make it to the two-month mark.

The pair met on New Year’s Eve in 2021 and began dating shortly afterward.

West made tabloid headlines after he gifted Fox and her friends Birkin bags on her birthday.