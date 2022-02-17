Kanye West has followed Pete Davidson’s new Instagram account but he didn’t get a follow back

Kanye West is one of Pete Davidson’s many Instagram followers, but Davidson hasn’t followed Ye back. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs & Faye Sadou/AdMedia

After previously swearing off social media and the internet due to its toxicity, Pete Davidson has rejoined Instagram amid the ongoing drama with Kanye West.

Upon relaunching an Instagram account, Davidson quickly gained many followers, including Ye, but so far, it appears that Davidson hasn’t given the rapper a follow back.

He has followed a few notable celebrities since rejoining the platform. That included girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who Kanye has been attempting to win back through various posts in the past several weeks.

Pete Davidson launches Instagram, gains massive following

On Wednesday, Pete Davidson officially got back onto Instagram with a page that has the handle @PMD on the social media platform. Since then, the Saturday Night Live star has racked up over one million followers, including a few celebrities.

Kanye West is one of those celebs, and according to Page Six, he shared a screenshot of Davidson’s account with the caption “FOLLOWED.” However, Ye deleted that IG post soon after sharing it with his large following.

Davidson didn’t give Ye a follow back, and it’s unknown if he ever will. So far, Davidson has only followed back two other celebrities, including his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and actor Sebastian Stan.

Pic credit: @pmd/Instagram

Based on reports, Pete Davidson had been off Instagram since 2018, citing mental health concerns as a reason for being away from social media. He opened up on his Instagram Stories back then about his reason for leaving the platform.

“No there’s nothing wrong,” Davidson wrote, per CNN. “No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

As of this report, he’s yet to post any content on his Instagram page beyond a profile photo, which isn’t a photo of himself.

Ye still active on IG, recently ended relationship

With plans to reportedly release his album Donda 2 next week, Kanye has been quite active on Instagram but not really promoting his music. Instead, many of the posts he’s shared to his over 14 million followers have involved commentary about his children, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, among others.

In the past week or so, he’s called out friend Kid Cudi for being friends with Davidson and demanded an apology from singer Billie Eilish, threatening not to perform at Coachella if she didn’t. Ye wanted Eilish to apologize for comments she made at a concert which he felt took a shot at Travis Scott, but an apology didn’t happen.

Along with that, Ye shared many Instagram posts involving his feud with Pete Davidson, all of which got deleted. Earlier this week, he asked fans not to hurt “Skete” Davidson, indicating Kim Kardashian requested it and said he’d handle the situation himself.

In addition, Ye shared screenshots of text messages between himself and Kim Kardashian. In those text messages, Kim said how scary it is for West to be making the sorts of comments he has to fans online about her and Pete Davidson.

The texts arrived on his Instagram soon after sharing a screenshot of a black pickup truck full of roses he sent to Kim for Valentine’s Day. The couple, who shares four children, was married in 2014, but Kardashian filed for divorce from West last February after numerous issues.

Kim moved on to date Davidson shortly after her appearance on Saturday Night Live last October, and they’ve continued dating. Kanye seemed to move onto Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox last month. However, they recently broke up after less than two months of dating, and West continues to claim he wants to get his family back.