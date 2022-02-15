Kanye West asks fans not to hurt Pete Davidson, says ‘I’m going to handle the situation myself’

Kanye West is asking fans not to harm Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs & Faye Sadou/AdMedia

This past weekend, Kanye West unleashed a tirade against Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian.

West posted several messages on his official Instagram account, some of which also mentioned Kim, who filed for divorce from Ye last year.

However, West recently took to Instagram to ask people not to harm Pete Davidson at his wife’s request, sharing several text messages she sent him.

Kanye asks ‘nobody do anything physical to Skete’

On Sunday, Kanye West was at Super Bowl LVI alongside two of his children and former NFL receiver Antonio Brown. During the event, Ye got booed as he appeared on the jumbotron at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

He also appeared to be quite active on his Instagram account Sunday, sharing numerous messages related to his situation with Pete Davidson, who he’s been referring to as “Skete.”

On Valentine’s Day, he was sharing more Instagram posts about Davidson, but he’s deleted those posts. He shared a new post that featured a screenshot of Tyrese getting choked out in the movie Baby Boy on Monday night.

“UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF,” Ye wrote in all caps in the caption.

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

A second screenshot on Ye’s Instagram post is from “Kim Other Phone” and seems to be a text message he received from Kim Kardashian.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the message said.

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye also shared text messages from Kim Kardashian

In addition to the post above, Kanye shared several other text message conversations from Kim Kardashian. In one of the exchanges, it seems Kim is pointing out to Kanye, “there are dangerous people out there,” and he is making things “scary.”

“I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete,” an apparent response from Ye says.

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

Ye shared another text message exchange in a follow-up Instagram post where Kim asked why he couldn’t keep their conversations private.

“Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world,” Ye’s reply says. “I’m your number one fan. Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!”

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

Ye captioned each of his IG posts with a smiling face with hearts. The above posts arrive not long after Ye shared another Instagram post in which he had a truck full of roses delivered to Kim for Valentine’s Day.

West had a slew of posts on his official Instagram that he shared referencing Pete Davidson in just the past few days. As mentioned, all of those posts have since been deleted.

Since late last year, Kim has been dating Davidson, following her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

West, who married Kim Kardashian in 2014, has been doing quite a bit in his attempts to reunite his family after Kim filed for divorce last February. Unfortunately, it seems his behavior may be doing more harm than good and is raising red flags as people continue seeing his spontaneous messages on Instagram.