Kanye West claimed Kim Kardashian invited him to SNL so he could watch her kiss Pete Davidson

Kanye West was furious that Kim Kardashian kissed Pete Davidson’ right in front of me.’ Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ PHOTOlink/Carrie-nelson/ImagePressAgency

Kanye West recently shared how he felt about seeing Kim Kardashian kiss Pete Davidson in front of a live audience.

The Yeezy CEO has plenty to say about his and Kardashian’s divorce. Last year, the SKIMS founder filed for divorce after six years of marriage and four children. Since then, photographers have spotted her out with Davidson on multiple occasions.

Several weeks after threatening to fight the Saturday Night Live star in his song, “Eazy,” West addressed the comedian kissing his ex during their October skit.

Kanye West said Kim Kardashian is ‘playing games’ and using Pete Davidson

During his interview with Hollywood Unlocked, West spoke to Jason Lee about where he and Kardashian currently stand. He referred to Davidson as “the new boyfriend.” Ye also said his estranged wife tried to “antagonize” him by “playing games” at her hosting gig.

In October, Kardashian invited West to her SNL hosting debut. She kissed Davidson in a sketch where he played Aladdin, and the E! alum played Princess Jasmine.

“How are you going to bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me, and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s cool,'” West told the outlet.

Although they officially started dating weeks after SNL, Kardashian was reportedly single when she hosted the sketch show. According to Page Six, she and West were on good terms during the gig. When Kardashian got onstage for her monologue, the estranged couple reportedly “kept waving and making eyes at each other.” Additionally, an insider claimed West seemed pleased with her performance and left because he saw most of the monologue. Because Ye exited the building, he missed Kardashian and Davidson’s kiss.

How Kanye West felt about seeing Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s PDA

Despite West’s claims, Kardashian and Davidson reportedly weren’t dating until their double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. However, the pair soon became inseparable and shared plenty of dinner dates and casual outings.

Throughout their relationship, Kardashian and Davidson have held hands and snuggled on each other while running errands. During that time, West watched his wife’s actions and reportedly wanted her to hold off on the PDA until their divorce became final.

“Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete, and he did not like it at all,” a source told HollywoodLife in November. “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God,'”

Kardashian and West married in 2014 in Italy. After his 2020 presidential campaign, Ye told Lee their marriage went south. While the divorce seemed cordial at first, the rapper now claims Kardashian uses the media to keep him away from their kids. In his song, “Eazy,” West also said that The Kardashians star allows “nannies” to raise the children.