Kim Kardashian sizzles in blue bikini while Kanye West rocks matching denim with Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is enjoying the Caribbean while Kanye West takes Julia Fox to Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide, StarMaxWorldwide, AdMedia

Kim Kardashian just dropped another bikini Instagram post as things between Kanye West and Julia Fox heat up.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the “Eazy” rapper have been estranged for almost a year. Since Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, she dated Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson. Although she’s reportedly infatuated with him, the SKIMS founder is also navigating her ex’s claims that she’s keeping him away from their children.

Despite her issues, Kardashian hasn’t missed an Instagram update. However, West and his new love interest recently made a fashion statement of their own.

Kim Kardashian posted her bikini body in another beach photo

On Sunday, Kardashian shared a photo on her Instagram timeline. The KKW Beauty CEO leaned back on a beach towel in the post. Instead of showing her face, Kardashian showed off her physique while wearing a blue bikini. She also propped one leg up and pointed the camera on her glistening skin.

In her caption, Kardashian added a beach wave emoji. While she didn’t share her location, many fans predicted the post was from her “bae-cation” with Davidson. The pair kicked off the new year with a trip to the Bahamas earlier this month.

During the trip, Kardashian never posted any pictures with Davidson. However, their vacation caught West’s attention, who reportedly found his estranged wife’s excursion “disrespectful.”

“Kanye doesn’t understand why Kim would take Pete to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas for their first vacation together,” a source told HollywoodLife. “To be honest, it feels disrespectful to Kanye because that’s exactly where she took Kanye to celebrate his 40th birthday a few years ago.”

Kanye West is seemingly moving forward with Julia Fox amid divorce from Kim Kardashian

West publicly stated he wants Kardashian and their family back throughout their separation. Nonetheless, the reality star reportedly wants them both to move on and only focus on their co-parenting relationship.

Although they seemed cordial at the beginning of their separation, West’s new song halted the process. In “Eazy,” featuring The Game, Ye threatened to beat up Davidson, allegedly causing the SNL star to bump up his security. West also made multiple allegations during the same song, claiming Kardashian’s nannies raise their kids.

Even though he doesn’t want to divorce his wife, Ye and Fox are going strong. After connecting on New Year’s Eve, the new couple had a photoshoot on their first date. The Uncut Gems actor also told Interview Magazine that West showered her with designer clothes shortly after meeting. West and Fox made their red carpet debut for Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. While attending the KENZO fashion show, they wore matching denim outfits as they posed on the carpet. Their first appearance came after Fox addressed rumors that she was using Ye for his money.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she stated on her Forbidden Fruits podcast. “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let’s keep it real.”

Kardashian has yet to address West and Fox’s relationship.