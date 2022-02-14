Kanye West booed by Super Bowl fans as he appeared on the jumbotron

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown with Kanye West at Super Bowl 56. Pic credit: @ab/Instagram

Rapper Kanye West attended Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 but didn’t get the warmest reception when the crowd became aware of him on the jumbotron.

The hip-hop star has been involved in a lot over the past several months, including public messages about his kids amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Ye has also been claiming he wants to get back together with Kim.

The controversial rapper has also been firing shots at Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, with many of them arriving on Sunday while he was at the game. That came days after he aired public grievances with musicians Billie Eilish and Kid Cudi.

Kanye attends Super Bowl with two of his children and Antonio Brown

This weekend, a trip to Super Bowl 56 was on the agenda for Kanye West, now known as Ye. The rapper, who’s been preparing to release his album Donda 2, showed up along with fired Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Also with Ye were his two oldest children, North and Saint. At one point during the game, the large jumbotron in the stadium showed the celebrity spectators in the stands.

Reportedly, West and Brown received a chorus of boos once they appeared on the jumbotron. Brown’s face is visible, as are Kanye’s kids. However, Ye kept himself fully covered, wearing a black hoodie and face mask.

Complex shared a video clip of their appearance on Instagram.

Antonio Brown also shared various images and videos from the game on his Instagram and Instagram Story. That included a photo of himself standing up on the edge of his seat in front of SoFi Stadium.

The second photo features AB all smiles, seated next to Kanye West, as they appeared on the jumbotron.

Their sighting at the game arrived not long after Brown announced he was president of Kanye West’s Donda Sports Brand and tweeted about their intention to purchase the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

West never made any comments regarding Brown’s claims. However, he was pretty active on his Instagram recently, with multiple posts aiming messages at Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kanye West one of many celebs at Super Bowl

The Super Bowl, where fans saw the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, was a star-studded event. It included a halftime show that featured hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and surprise guest 50 Cent.

The halftime show was well-received by viewers at home and in the stadium. The lineup ran through a medley of their popular songs in about 15 minutes. A video clip showed Ye, without his mask, enjoying the performance.

Kanye West and Antonio Brown weren’t the only celebrities attending the game on Sunday. The pre-game featured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson delivering an electrifying introduction and Mickey Guyton singing the national anthem.

Other celebs on hand to watch the game included Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, who were spotted sitting with Phoenix Suns NBA All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner.

Drake was also at the event, cheering on the Los Angeles Rams live after revealing last week that he had several bets on the team and Odell Beckham Jr. worth over $1 million.

Drake collected on two of his bets, including OBJ to score at least one touchdown, which he did in the first quarter, and the Rams to win.

Unfortunately, his third bet lost as it required OBJ to have 63 receiving yards in the game. OBJ exited due to injury in the second quarter, leaving him about 11 yards shy of what was needed.

Other images below show Cardi B with Offset, The Weeknd, and another look at Kanye West sitting as his daughter talks with him during the game.

West appeared in Super Bowl ad, had recent spats with artists online

Ye didn’t just appear during the game as a spectator, but he was also featured in a McDonald’s Super Bowl ad. It includes various individuals pulling up to a McDonald’s drive-through to place their order and pausing after saying, “Can I get uhhhhhhhh.”

West pulls up in a large black tank-like vehicle and places his order, with his voice featuring a slight autotune.

Along with his recent drama with Pete Davidson, Kanye has been in some spats with a few other individuals lately.

He demanded singer Billie Eilish apologize to his friend Travis Scott after Eilish for what Ye felt was a slight about the Astroworld tragedy that happened last November. West indicated if Eilish didn’t apologize, he wouldn’t perform at Coachella, where Billie is among the festival headliners with him.

He’s also been in some online drama with fellow hip-hop star Kid Cudi due to his friendship with Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. West indicated that Cudi won’t be on his upcoming album Donda 2 “because he’s friends with you know who.”