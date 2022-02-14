Rams safety Taylor Rapp celebrated Super Bowl win by asking girlfriend to marry him

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend after the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Pic credit: @rams/Instagram

Super Bowl Sunday featured plenty of memorable moments, as the Los Angeles Rams captured another Lombardi Trophy by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals. However, several players were celebrating other moments in their lives post-game.

Following the team’s win, wide receiver Van Jefferson rushed to the hospital to be with his wife after she’d been stretchered out of SoFi Stadium. Jefferson got to celebrate the arrival of his second child with his wife, along with the Super Bowl win.

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp also enjoyed a memorable moment after the game finished, as he got down on one knee on the field to ask his girlfriend to marry him.

Rams’ Taylor Rapp proposes to girlfriend after Super Bowl

While Super Bowl 56 had many highlights, including 50 Cent’s surprise appearance in the halftime show, impressive catches, trick plays, and defensive stops, another highlight arrived once the game was over.

Taylor Rapp, 24, was still in celebration mode with his girlfriend joining him down on the field. Following a hug and a kiss, Rapp dropped down to one knee and popped the question. She said “Yes,” and Rapp placed the ring on her finger as she cried tears of happiness.

The Los Angeles Rams’ Instagram account shared a video showing off the post-game proposal, which means Rapp will have another ring to go with his Super Bowl ring.

“MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT! CONGRATS, @taylorrapp!!!” the Rams wrote in their caption.

Rapp was a second-round pick by the Rams back in 2019 out of the University of Washington. He’s played three seasons with the team, recording 238 combined tackles, two fumble recoveries, and seven interceptions, including one pick-six.

On Sunday night, his Rams defeated Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. The Bengals had a chance to tie or win the game with just over a minute to go, but the Rams’ defense made essential stops in the final moments.

Rapp ended with seven tackles in the game, four of which were solo tackles. Tight end Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after racking up 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Who is Taylor Rapp’s fiancee?

According to a KTLA report, the Rams’ website referred to Taylor Rapp’s girlfriend as Danielle. Per People, her name is Dani Johnson. An ESPN report indicates they’ve been dating since 2014.

This past December, the Rams safety shared a series of photos with Dani on his official Instagram. That included a shot of them standing together on the field at the SoFi Stadium. The Rams’ home stadium was also the site of Super Bowl 56.

“to 2021, what a year it was! Looking forward to what 2022 brings!!” Rapp wrote in his Instagram caption, possibly with his proposal plan in mind.

Rapp played for Sehome High School in Bellingham, Washington, ahead of his college football career. In 2015, Dani shared a post indicating that she and Rapp went to the prom together.

While Rapp went to the University of Washington, Dani attended Southern Oregon University where she played volleyball. A 2019 Instagram post shows her celebrating her graduation from the school with Taylor Rapp standing by her side in one of the photos.

Over the past few years, she has more than a few Instagram posts of herself supporting Rapp and his football teams, including the Los Angeles Rams. In December, she showed off an image of herself with an NFL football in hand while in the stands and expressed happy birthday wishes to her boyfriend.

“24 turns 24!!🎉 Nothin like a game ending pick to start off a great birthday!! @taylorrapp,” she wrote.

The second photo in the series shows Rapp’s interception in a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The couple doesn’t have any children yet but shares an adorable Golden Retriever named Ollie. Their cute dog also has its own Instagram account and shared a “Happy Birthday” post to dad Taylor this past December.

Next month, Rapp will celebrate his fiancee’s birthday. Last March, he shared a heartfelt message to Dani on her special day with an Instagram selfie of them together.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, the one person who holds me accountable and makes sure I stay true to myself no matter what,” Rapp wrote in his caption.