Super Bowl 2022 halftime show: Video hinted 50 Cent has surprise performance with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg

Rapper 50 Cent could make a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

With Super Bowl LVI coming up, the halftime show will be a must-see event for many viewers due to the star-studded lineup.

It already features five superstars in hip-hop, as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige will be performing a selection of their hits.

Based on recent rumors, another rap superstar could be part of the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show, as a video hinted at 50 Cent making an appearance.

Video hinted 50 Cent could be in Super Bowl halftime show

On Wednesday night, a video surfaced on Twitter fueled speculation that rapper 50 Cent will join this Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

According to Hip-Hop-N-More, the since-deleted video (screenshot below) provided evidence that 50’s hit song In Da Club was playing during a halftime show rehearsal at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The video got removed due to a report by the copyright holder, but it was live long enough to get the rumors starting that 50 could be one surprise guest joining Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and others in the Super Bowl halftime show.

Pic credit: @EminemBrasill/Twitter

50 Cent’s appearance would make sense as he’s worked with Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg over the years. In addition to In Da Club, his hits have included 21 Questions, P.I.M.P, Disco Inferno, and Candy Shop. However, In Da Club is his most recognizable and was produced by Dr. Dre, so it makes sense he could make the surprise appearance.

There are no confirmed reports of 50 Cent performing during the halftime show yet. Ahead of the show, people have speculated that all sorts of surprises could happen, including an Ice Cube appearance or Tupac Shakur’s hologram performing on stage.

Halftime rehearsals masked by rock music, Mary J. Blige calls it ‘epic’

Based on reports, the halftime show, which Jay-Z and Roc Nation produced, will last anywhere from 12 to 15 minutes.

While surprises seem likely to happen, TMZ reported that those behind the halftime show’s production are taking extra measures to keep things as secretive as possible.

The media outlet reported that one way they’re keeping things under tight wraps is through the use of blaring rock music. Songs by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bon Jovi have been on blast over the stadium speakers to prevent people from overhearing the sounds from rehearsals.

That also brings some problems, though, due to residential neighborhoods being within proximity of the stadium, as the blaring music might be too much for some people nearby.

The Call | Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show OFFICIAL TRAILER

Watch this video on YouTube

The upcoming show is one many are looking forward to, and some are anticipating it more than the NFL game. Singer Mary J. Blige has already hyped up the performance, describing it as “epic” on Good Morning America.

“Man, this thing is the most epic thing in music, like in hip-hop, R&B history, this is — man, L.A. is never ever gonna be the same,” Blige said. “I watched the rehearsals — watching each person’s performance, I had goosebumps watching it,” she said on Wednesday’s GMA.

The 2022 show will be the second time Mary J. Blige has performed during halftime. She previously graced the stage along with Aerosmith, Britney Spears, NSYNC, and Nelly in 2001.

Dr. Dre teased there would be some surprises too, but said he wasn’t “gonna talk about it,” while Snoop joked there wouldn’t be any “wardrobe malfunctions” like that Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson moment many viewers over 18 years ago.

Viewers can catch the star-studded performance during halftime of Super Bowl LVI which kicks off Sunday, February 13 at 6:30/5:30c on NBC.