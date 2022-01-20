Mary J. Blige, 51, turns up the heat in sparkly cut-out dress and knee-high boots

Mary J. Blige dazzles fans with recent outfit post. Pic credit: Admedia/Imagecollect.com

Mary J. Blige recently celebrated her 51st birthday earlier this month and has continued to go out in style.

Along with her powerful voice and credible acting skills, the No More Drama hitmaker has always been known for her glamorous sense of style.

For her latest Instagram post, the Grammy Award winner proved that she is as iconic as ever.

Mary J. Blige dazzled fans

In an upload shared on Tuesday, Mary J. Blige wowed fans in a shimmery ensemble.

In the first of three images, the singer posed in a crystallized cut-out dress that featured long sleeves and a turtleneck. The garment showcased her famous large rose tattoo on her thigh and showed off her curves.

Blige teamed the look with matching knee-high boots and accessorized herself with large hoop earrings, rings, and bracelets.

She sported her long blonde braids up in a bun and rocked pointy acrylic nails for the occasion. Blige wore dark eye makeup and looked glam from head to toe.

The Just Fine chart-topper was captured in the middle of a hallway with her right hand resting against the wall and the other placed on her thigh. She crossed her legs over and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the next slide, Blige was wrapped up in a floor-length fur coat. She held a black bag with a gold chain strap and sported a pouty expression.

The superstar appeared to have just walked outside the lift behind her and was photographed strutting her stuff.

In the third and final pic, Blige was snapped closer up in the same hallway as the first slide. She posed with the same hand on the wall but raised the other to under her chin.

For her caption, Blige referenced lyrics from her new single, Amazing, with DJ Khaled. “Everyday like my birthday! Bring the cake in $$ – Amazing,” she wrote.

In the span of two days, Blige’s photos made quite the impression on her 5.5 million followers, racking up more than 445,000 likes and over 14,200 comments.

Mary J. Blige thanked her fans on her birthday

Earlier this month on January 10, Mary J. Blige celebrated her 51st birthday.

On her big day, the humble star took the time to honor her fans while looking flawless in another glitzy enesemble.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming amount of birthday love! Another year that we’re growing, loving, and healing together!” Blige wrote, adding, I can’t ever do it without the fans. I love y’all! To my friends, family, and peers- I love you so much!”