Madonna wants to tour with Britney Spears, kiss her again

An iconic kiss featuring Madonna and Britney Spears could happen again, that is if the Princess of Pop is willing to participate in the smooch.

The Material Girl singer recently shared her interest in touring with Spears and also said she wanted to “reenact” the kiss she and Britney shared on MTV years ago.

However, according to reports, those particular items may not necessarily be on Britney Spears’ list of major focuses right now.

Madonna comments on touring with Britney, recreating kiss

During a recent Instagram Live session, the Queen of Pop was asked if she would want to go on tour with Britney Spears and share a kiss with her again.

“Hell yeah!” the 63-year-old singer replied, adding, “Stadium, baby! Me and Britney, what about that?”

She told viewers on the IG Live that her and Spears touring together “would be really cool” and said they could “reenact the original kiss.”

That iconic kiss arrived years ago during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards when Spears was performing on stage as part of Madonna’s song Hollywood.

Fellow pop singer Christina Aguilera was also part of the performance, and Madonna kissed both her and Britney onstage to wow viewers and make headlines.

Several months later, Madonna and Spears teamed up on Me Against the Music, a song released as part of Spears’ album In the Zone.

Madonna ‘not sure’ if Britney would participate

During her IG Live, Madonna also told fans she was “not sure” if the 40-year-old Britney Spears would “be into” the idea of a joint tour and recreating their iconic VMA’s kiss.

Last November, a Los Angeles judge agreed to terminate Britney’s legal conservatorship, allowing the pop singer to control her $60 million estate. It was a moment of celebration for the singer and her fans, as she was freed from the conservatorship after 13 years.

Shortly after that decision arrived, a source told Page Six that Britney “wants to make music and perform again.” However, the source mentioned it’s “not her top priority right now and hasn’t been for a while.”

According to the source, although many people speculated that Spears had retired, “it was never her intention to step away from her career completely.”

“The only thing she’s said is that she would not work again under her father’s control, but now that he’s out as her conservator, she’s willing and even excited to get back to it one day,” the source said.

Britney Spears previously popped up on stage with Madonna during a performance of Human Nature during the Queen of Pop’s Sticky & Sweet Tour in 2008, and based on reports, she and Madonna have remained friends over the years.

As far as new music, Britney’s last album was Glory in 2016. From 2013 through 2017, she had her concert residency in Las Vegas called Britney: Piece of Me and last toured in 2018 on her Piece of Me Tour.

Last September, Spears became engaged to Sam Ashgari after five years together. They initially met in 2016 on the set of her Slumber Party music video. Her marriage will likely be amongst the primary focuses for the Toxic singer as she enjoys being free from the restraints of her conservatorship.

Quite possibly, Britney will get back to the studio at some point and maybe even decide to hit the stage with her friend Madonna again, once she’s enjoyed her newfound freedom a bit more.