Britney Spears demands respect in hot pink swimsuit with huge cutouts

Britney Spears has hit out at the restrictions imposed on her during the conservatorship. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears posted on Instagram Monday night to show off her self-confidence in a hot pink bikini. Oh yeah – with cutouts.

The singer, who has confidently shown her body on the platform before, gave her followers just what they needed – A video of her “model walking” in high heels with a big smile on her face – All accompanied by a caption comparing her freedom to how restricted her life used to be.

Spears explains how when she used to perform, she was forced to wear two layers of tights on her legs. The one time she didn’t, however, she danced better than she ever did before.

“I swear I danced and moved waaay faster with nothing on them,” she wrote.

Spears then commented on how she felt in the cutout pink bikini by saying, “It kind of looks like a costume but it’s cool to see my legs raw.”

She wrote about how strict the rules were for her when she was performing her solo act in Vegas. She was denied coffee, tea, or drinking while her friends would visit, and she was merely seen as the entertainment for the night.

Singer Britney Spears says she had to perform under strict rules. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

“Doesn’t sound like a good deal to me either,” Spears wrote.

So what was the point of Britney Spears’s hot pink bikini post?

Britney not only wanted to wish her fans a warm hello from Maui but wanted to leave the entertainment industry with an important message.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m here to remind them all that being treated like an equal individual doesn’t require much,” she wrote. “Just RESPECT!”

What did fans initially have to say about Britney’s post?

Spears’s followers were quick to comment on her video with an overall amount of support.

Top comments included fans telling the superstar that they “love” her and calling her a “Queen.”

Pic credit: @freebritneyla/Instagram

Pic credit: @deejoycemusic/Instagram

Another fan wrote: “WE ARE IN A WAR FORJUSTICE.”

Pic credit: @joshuaquay/Instagram

Pic credit: @kimmetry/Instagram

And another commenter wrote: “hope you go to the spa every day for the rest of your life if you want to!”

Pic credit: @daniellajosephine/Instagram

The last time Britney posted something with a similar message was on December 17, 2021. Her followers were blessed with a fiery dance video of her – Aimlessly twirling around in a crop top, boy shorts, and absolutely infectious energy.

Spears wrote in the caption, “Ok and let’s get real too… I mean I wasn’t able to have coffee for two years and the very day I started drinking coffee in the morning… “

She went on to say that her new found “glow” wasn’t from her makeup.

“The glow on my beautiful face and widening of my eyes just a bit more… well it was from the coffee.”

Although a cup of coffee may seem like no big deal to most, for Britney, it represents the prohibitive side of her life as a professional performer for so many years.

Following her surprise performances in Las Vegas, Britney Spears performs live on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

After the worldwide “Free Britney” movement, a fight to end the conservatorship with her father, and the latest social media drama with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, it’s safe to say fans are on Britney’s side when it comes to the exploitation of her past struggles. And with 4.5 million views in just under 4 hours on her pink bikini video, it’s safe to say they will continue to support her speaking out on all the hardships she has endured.

And if she continues to keep doing it in cutout bathing suits, well, they probably won’t be mad about that either.