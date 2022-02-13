Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher? Bengals QB dating college sweetheart

Joe Burrow with his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher. Pic credit: @oliviaholzmacher/Instagram

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will appear in his first-ever Super Bowl, just two years into his NFL career, with many cheering for him against the Los Angeles Rams.

That’ll include the woman who Joe Burrow is dating, as she’s been with him throughout his time playing college football at two different schools, where he captured a Heisman Trophy and national championship.

So who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, that has faithfully supported him from his days in college through his early NFL career?

Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?

Some of the NFL’s best quarterbacks have great significant others cheering them on from the stands or box seats. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has wife Gisele, Russell Wilson has Ciara, and Patrick Mahomes has Britney Matthews to cheer for them.

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend is Olivia Holzmacher, and she hopes to see her boyfriend join those other QBs with at least one Super Bowl ring.

According to Players Bio, Holzmacher was born on April 27, 1997, making her 24. The website also lists her as 5-foot-5 and a Christian.

She resides in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently works as a senior process specialist and analyst with Kroger. Holzmacher attended Ohio State University, where she focused on data analytics and social sciences.

She also lists herself as a member of the Alpha Phi International Fraternity on her LinkedIn, where she was a chapter officer and Marshall.

She and Burrow met while he was playing quarterback for Ohio State. They’ve been dating since August 2017, just ahead of him transferring to play for the LSU Tigers. Holzmacher shared a black and white photo of herself with Burrow in August 2018 to celebrate one year together.

In April 2020, she shared a sweet Instagram message for Burrow on the night of the NFL Draft. Holzmacher posted a series of photos of her and Burrow together, including images of his time at LSU and Ohio State, and receiving the Heisman Trophy.

“Tonight a new chapter starts for you! Thankful to be by your side joe and to be a part of the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you,” Holzmacher said in her caption.

Joe Burrow has kept his personal life off of social media, but Holzmacher has shared more than a few images of herself with the Bengals QB on her official Instagram. Aside from that, she’s shared other IG posts showing her in Bengals gear supporting her boyfriend or attending games with friends.

Burrow and Holzmacher don’t have any children together, but they share a cute mini Goldendoodle named Beau. Holzmacher shared an image of the dog at eight weeks old on her Instagram in 2017.

Burrow, Bengals looking to make history at Super Bowl

Super Bowl 56 marks the first appearance for Joe Burrow in the game, in just his second year in the league. It’ll be the Cincinnati Bengals’ third trip to the Super Bowl, where they are 0-2.

It’s also their first appearance in the big game in 33 years. They last played in Super Bowl XXIII in 1989 and lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 20-16. That Bengals team featured quarterback Boomer Esiason, who threw only 11-of-25 completions for 144 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception.

His top target was Cris Collinsworth, who coincidentally will help call Super Bowl 56 on NBC, alongside his Sunday Night Football colleague Al Michaels. Unfortunately for that Bengals team, they faced a 49ers team featuring Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

The Bengals’ previous trip came in 1982 for Super Bowl XVI. That game also featured them taking on Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers, and they lost that game, 26-21.

The Bengals will look towards young Joe Burrow to help them win their first Lombardi Trophy. The 25-year-old was the No. 1 pick by Cincinnati in 2020 and is already showing he was the right selection. This past season he threw 366-of-520 completions for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Burrow, who won Comeback Player of the Year at NFL Honors, also led the team to a 10-6 finish and then guided them through the playoff bracket to the Super Bowl.

Burrow’s Bengals team enters Sunday’s game as four-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams. However, they’ve proved themselves more than capable of winning with hard-fought victories against AFC opponents, the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, and No. 1-seeded Tennessee Titans.

A win for Joe Burrow would be an impressive feat, as he’d have won a Heisman Trophy, national championship, and Super Bowl all within the past two years. Maybe a Super Bowl ring might also convince him to get Olivia Holzmacher a special ring as well, to solidify their relationship.