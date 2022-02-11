Ciara steals the show in a daringly lowcut black dress at NFL Honors

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson with his wife, Ciara. (Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

At the annual NFL Honors, many stars, including football players, actors, and singers, celebrate the impressive performances for the past season in the league.

This year’s event included singer Ciara, who stepped out in a lowcut black dress to turn heads with dapper husband Russell Wilson at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The annual event, held on Thursday night, was not far from SoFi Stadium, where Super Bowl LVI will take place in several days, a game Russell Wilson has participated in before.

Ciara dazzles in black dress alongside Russell Wilson

On Thursday evening, NFL Honors featured many football players and several celebrity attendees. Among the non-football stars were Katy Perry, Rebel Wilson, and Ciara, wife of NFL star Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL shared an image of the “power couple” to their Instagram Story to present their impressive look together.

Wilson is in a classic black tuxedo with a velvet jacket and dark shades. His wife Ciara is on his arm in her revealing black dress with a choker neckline and a gold lion fixture in the midsection area.

Pic credit: @nfl/Instagram Story

Russell Wilson shared the NFL Instagram’s series of images of him and his wife, showing off their looks in full in front of a Los Angeles roadmap-themed backdrop.

Ciara’s daring dress features a thigh-high slit up the side and a pair of open-toed heels, completing her look. In the second image, she’s planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek for the “Iconic” photos from the NFL Honors event.

On her Instagram Story, Ciara shared a black and white version of the image with her giving a kiss to her hubby, labeling it “My love.”

Pic credit: @ciara/Instagram

Ciara and Wilson enjoyed family Pro Bowl trip

Ciara, 36, and her husband Russell Wilson, 33, have been married since 2016. The couple enjoyed some family, fun, and football earlier this week ahead of NFL Honors.

They took a trip to this year’s Pro Bowl, the annual NFL All-Star game, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Joining them was their four-year-old daughter Sienna and Ciara’s son Future. She shares the seven-year-old with rapper Future.

Ciara posted a series of videos and images on her official Instagram this past Monday, including one in which they have a little fun playing some football. Ciara plays receiver with the kids on defense as Wilson throws her an easy touchdown pass.

Another photo features Wilson throwing a sweet pass to one of the kids down the field. In photos, they pose together as a family on the field, enjoy some sideline dancing, and Wilson poses in his Pro Bowl gear with Ciara.

Wilson was one of three NFC quarterbacks who played in the Pro Bowl game, joining Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.

He’d finish with 77 yards on 9-of-17 completions and unfortunately two interceptions in his team’s 41-35 loss.

NFL Honors handed out awards to Rodgers, Watt

Thursday’s event featuring Ciara and Wilson was NFL Honors, the ceremony held for The Associated Press 2021 NFL awards. The annual awards show recognizes the best players from the past football season including the AP Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player Of The Year.

TJ Watt picked up this year’s Defensive Player Of The Year award, which was presented by singer Katy Perry and TJ’s brother JJ. Per ESPN, Watt received 42 of 60 votes from the media panel. The Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons finished second overall with five votes.

Winning the AP Most Valuable Player Award was Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making for his second straight and the fourth MVP award in his career.

Two players involved in the upcoming Super Bowl 2022 also picked up awards. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow received Comeback Player Of The Year, while Los Angeles Rams tight end Cooper Kupp was Offensive Player Of The Year.

Both players will be looking to win their first-ever Super Bowl ring this coming Sunday, something Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson achieved in 2014 with the Seattle Seahawks.