American Idol’s Luke Bryan says Katy Perry is jealous of him

The American Idol judges. Pic credit: ABC

The best thing about long-lasting judges on reality competition shows is the relationship they build with each other.

Watching a show like The Voice is even more enjoyable when Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton start to bicker with each other.

American Idol might be building one of those relationships, and it is not ironic that it is with one of Blake Shelton’s contemporaries.

Over on American Idol, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have worked as judges, alongside Lionel Richie, since the show rebooted on ABC.

It sounds like Perry and Bryan have developed a nice relationship since joining the reality show, at least enough to throw fun jabs at each other.

Luke Bryan says Katy Perry is jealous of him

Luke Bryan was on Good Morning America this week and he talked about American Idol, which hits ABC later this month for its 20th anniversary season.

“Even as years have gone, we just have an even more fun friendship and a great working relationship,” Luke said when it concerns working with Katy.

“And you know, she’s really a little jealous because she believes that Orlando kinda might have a little man crush on me.”

Katy Perry has been engaged to actor Orlando Bloom since 2019 and they had their first daughter together in 2020 with Daisy Dove.

Luke Bryan then continued to talk about his growing relationship with Orlando.

“Orlando came into Nashville and I had all these outdoor activities planned for him,” he said. “So me and Orlando, our love is strong. Our love is strong.”

Luke Bryan about to start Las Vegas residency

Luke Bryan is following in the footsteps of several other major musical stars and is taking his talents to Las Vegas.

Gwen Stefani left her role as a coach on The Voice and had a big residency in Vegas in 2021. John Legend, also from The Voice, is going to Vegas this year as well for a two-part residency.

Katy Perry even had her own Play residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas that ended in December and will continue again in March.

As for Bryan, he will also perform at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, starting this week.

However, Bryan said that Katy was no help to him at all.

“She doesn’t help me at all,” Bryan said. “She just like…anything Katy does, she sends stuff to create more anxiety. She’s like, ‘Wow, big stage. Be ready. Wow. Get ready for the dry air of Las Vegas.’ I’m like, ‘Katy…'”

American Idol Season 20 premieres on Sunday, February 27, on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.