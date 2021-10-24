Former Voice coach Gwen Stefani reveals she had COVID-19 in early 2020

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Gwen Stefani last appeared as a coach on The Voice in Season 19.

That was a big year for her because Gwen won it all with Carter Rubin, with the finals coming on December 14-15, 2020.

This was in the middle of the terrible COVID-19 pandemic while there was still no vaccine to help save lives.

At a concert on Friday night in Las Vegas, Gwen had a huge statement to make about her health in 2020.

Gwen said she was one of the first celebrities to contract COVID-19 in 2020.

Gwen Stefani said she had COVID-19 in 2020

During the concert, Gwen Stefani made her revelation about developing COVID-19 in 2020.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I was the first one to have COVID, in case you wondered,” Gwen told the crowd during her concert. “I was in Vegas. Do you remember when I canceled those four shows?”

Gwen said that she was happy to be back with the audience and performing again, but she made clear that she was putting her health at risk to perform for the people in Las Vegas.

“I would literally take people up here and make out with you, but… I gotta make it through the next eight shows,” Gwen said. “Just because I can’t touch you, I’m still breathing your air right now, so that’s the risk I’m taking because I love you guys.”

Gwen performed in Las Vegas in 2020 from February 7 through February 22. That was very early on in the pandemic.

That is an important time as well.

Gwen Stefani was part of The Voice Season 17 in 2019. She was not part of the show as a coach in Season 18, which took place from February 24 through May 19, 2020.

That meant she would have had COVID during that season’s production.

Gwen Stefani remains concerned about COVID-19

The Voice coach Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani. However, they put their wedding on hold because of the pandemic.

Gwen Stefani said she was excited to marry Blake but she didn’t want “a COVID situation” with masks so they put things on hold.

They finally got married in a small ceremony in July 2021 on Blake Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma.

She has been putting on more shows in Las Vegas and revealed on Instagram that she will be back there in November for another batch of concerts.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.