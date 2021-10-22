The Voice: All the coaches, ranked by wins

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice is a singing competition show where the winner hopes to make it big with a possible record deal and more.

However, it is more than just a singing competition.

The Voice is a competition between four all-star coaches, who choose the teams, help mentor the singers, pick out their songs, and hope to lead them on to the championship.

As much as The Voice is about finding the next big thing in the music industry, it is a show where fans can cheer on their favorite coach to lead someone to the big time.

Unlike American Idol, where the judges help decide who moves on by scoring them, on The Voice, these are not judges but coaches, and they take the responsibility seriously to help a singer improve their skills and prepare them for the big time.

There have been 20 seasons of The Voice, and in those seasons there have been 14 different coaches.

Of those 14 coaches, only nine have won the competition.

Out of those nine, only three have won more than once.

Here is a look at The Voice coaches, ranked by winning seasons.

10. The Voice coaches with no wins

CeeLo Green, Miley Cyrus, and Nick Jonas on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

There are five coaches on The Voice who never picked up a victory.

The worst case of luck goes to CeeLo Green, who was one of the original four coaches that premiered on the show. CeeLo was a judge for four seasons without winning once.

The other winless judges each worked two seasons each without a win.

They are Shakira (4, 6), Miley Cyrus (11, 13), Jennifer Hudson (13, 15), and Nick Jonas (18, 20).

9. Christina Aguilera – 1 win (16%)

Christina Aguilera on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

One of the original four coaches on The Voice was pop diva Christina Aguilera.

She was also the least successful of anyone with at least one win. Christina appeared on the first three seasons of the show. She then returned for Season 5, Season 8, and finally Season 10.

It was that last appearance, her sixth as a coach on The Voice, where she finally won the entire competition. She also left well enough alone and left for good that season.

Christina Aguilera’s winner was Alisan Porter. After winning the show, Porter only released one album – Pink Cloud in 2019.

8. Gwen Stefani – 1 win (20%)

Gwen Stefani on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Gwen Stefani appeared as a coach on The Voice five times, but out of those five, she only won the competition one time.

Gwen’s first season as a coach was in Season 7. She returned two years later in Season 9, again in Season 12, one more time in Season 17, and she made her last appearance on the show in Season 19.

It was in Season 19 that Gwen finally won the competition.

Gwen Stefani’s winner was Carer Rubin. At only 15 years old, he was the youngest male winner and the second youngest overall on the show. Rubin hasn’t released an album yet but has two post-The Voice singles in Up from Here and Heroscope.

7. John Legend – 1 win (20%)

John Legend on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

John Legend joined the cast of The Voice in Season 16 and has been a coach on the show ever since.

Entering his sixth season, Legend is looking for his second win after taking the title in his first season. If he doesn’t win here, he has a chance of dropping in the coach’s rankings based on winning percentage.

The winner for John Legend in his first year was Maelyn Jarmon. She is a 28-year-old folk singer. Her only notable songs are from her time on The Voice.

6. Pharrell Williams – 1 win (25%)

Pharrell Williams on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Pharrell Williams joined The Voice in Season 7 and coached on the show for four seasons.

Pharrell’s second season was where he finally won the competition.

In Season 8, Pharrell Williams coached Sawyer Fredericks on to victory. He actually had two singers in the finals, giving him a good chance at the win either way.

Sawyer released a self-titled EP the same year he won The Voice and it reached the second spot on the Billboard Folk chart. The next year, he released A Good Storm and it charted on the main Billboard chart at 48th, while hitting second on the Folk chart and fifth on the rock charts.

Since then, he released Hide Your Ghost in 2018 and Flowers for You in 2020.

5. Alicia Keys – 1 win (33%)

Alicia Keys on The Voice Pic credit: NBC

Alicia Keys only coached on The Voice for three seasons. However, she picked up one win in those three years.

Keys has someone in the finals in Season 11, finishing in third place, and then she won in her second season – Season 12. In her final season (14), she finished in season place.

Alicia Keys’ winner in Season 12 was Chris Blue.

Blue, who was 27 when he won, was a soul singer. He released three singles the same year he was on The Voice but only one since then with You Are My Heaven in 2019.

4. Usher – 1 win (50%)

Usher on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Usher joined The Voice in Season 4, replacing CeeLo Green, and then came on one more time in Season 6.

He had good odds as he won once in his two seasons on the show, taking home first place in Season 6.

Usher won with Josh Kaufman that year. He started out on Adam Levine’s team before Usher stole him. He released a self-titled album in 2016 and also performed on Broadway for Home For the Holidays, Live on Broadway.

3. Adam Levine – 3 wins (18%)

Adam Levine on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Adam Levine was one of the original coaches on The Voice and was the longest-tenured coach after Blake Shelton.

However, he didn’t have anywhere near the success of Shelton on the show.

Levine was a coach for the first 16 seasons of the series, but he only won it three times, for a disappointing 18% winning percentage.

Levine does have the honor of being the first winning coach in show history in the first season. He then won in Season 5 and Season 9. He went winless in his last seven seasons.

Adam Levine’s winners were Javier Colon (1), Tessanne Chin (5), and Jordan Smith (9).

Colon’s first album after The Voice was Come Through For You, which hit 134th on the Billboard charts. He then released Gravity in 2016, which didn’t chart.

Tessanne Chin won Season 5 and has opened for Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight. She released Count On My Love the year after she won The Voice and it peaked at 41st on the Billboard charts.

Jordan Smith won Season 9 of The Voice and was the first singer to hit No. 1 on iTunes for pop songs. In 2015, Smith became the best-selling artist ever on The Voice with a number one song on the Christian music charts.

His 2016 album Something Beautiful hit second on the Billboard charts and his follow-up ‘Tis the Season reached 11th. His third, Only Love in 2018, reached 51st on the Top Sales Albums charts.

2. Kelly Clarkson – 3 wins (42%)

Kelly Clarkson on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Kelly Clarkson joined The Voice in Season 14 and was an immediate success. She won in her first and second seasons and then won again in Season 17.

While she has not won since then, her three wins in seven seasons give her a higher winning percentage than Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

Kelly Clarkson’s winners are Brynn Cartelli, Chevel Shepherd, and Jake Hoot.

Brynn Cartelli won at the age of 15, making her the youngest to ever win the competition. She then got a chance to open for Kelly Clarkson in 2019. She released her first album an EP called Based on a True Story in 2021, and it hit seventh on the iTunes Albums Chart.

Chevel Shepherd won in Season 15 and was the first country artist who won that wasn’t coached by Blake Shelton. Her original single Broken Hearts reached #24 on the U.S. Country charts.

Jake Hoot won Season 17. His win gave him the special opportunity to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in 2020.

1. Blake Shelton – 8 wins (40%)

Blake Shelton on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

No one won more times on The Voice than Blake Shelton.

Shelton won in the second, third, and fourth seasons and then picked up wins again in Season 7, Season 11, Season 13, Season 18, and finally in Season 20.

The names on Blake’s winning teams include Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Craig Wayne Boyd, Sundance Head, Chloe Kohanski, Todd Tilghman, and Cam Anthony.

Jermaine Paul won in Season 2 but he had previous experience, getting a Grammy nomination for a duet with Alicia Keys. After The Voice, he release an album titled Soul Man that charted at #108.

Cassadee Pope was one of the most successful winners from The Voice. She was the first female winner and her debut album after the show was Frame by Frame, which hit #1 on the Top Country Albums chart and peaked at ninth on the Billboard chart.

Danielle Bradbery won Season 4 and her two solo albums charted, with her self-titled debut hitting fifth on the US Country charts and I Don’t Believe We’ve Met hitting sixth. She has since opened for Brad Paisley, Scooty McCreery, Miranda Lambert, Brett Eldredge, Thomas Rhett, and Kane Brown.

Craig Wayne Boyd won Season 7. He released the album Top Shelf in 2017 but it didn’t chart.

Sundance Head is another country singer who won with Team Blake. Previously, he appeared on American Idol Season 6. In 2019, he released Stained Glass and Neon, which didn’t rank.

Chloe Kohanski won Season 13. After winning, she changed her name to Chloe MK and released an EP called Fantasy in 2019.

Todd Tilghman won Season 18 of The Voice. He was 42, the oldest winner in the competition’s history. Cam Anthony won Season 20, just seven short months ago.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.