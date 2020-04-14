Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal they are expecting a baby boy

Singer Ciara took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a gender reveal video showing her family’s excitement when they learned the sex of her unborn child.

The video shows Ciara, her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband Russell Wilson, and their children, Future Jr. and Sienna Princess, on a field.

When Ciara asked the kids what sex they wanted the baby to be, Future Jr. said he wanted it to be a boy.

When Ciara, 34, asked Wilson, 31, what sex he wanted the baby to be, he said, “You know what I want it to be!”

Ciara said she was fine with whatever gender God wanted for the family.

It’s a boy!

After Ciara fired up a plume of blue smoke and confetti, she revealed that the baby was a boy, and everyone went wild with excitement.

“Gender Reveal!! What’s it going to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!! ‬”

Ciara also talked in her Instagram Story about the challenges she’s been facing being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ultrasound visits during this era of COVID-19 is a bummer because my hubby @DangeRussWilson can’t come in with me to my visit. What a time we’re living in.”

Wilson and Ciara have been keeping their family entertained, while social distancing at home, by posting videos of their dance sessions together.

Fans and friends congratulated the family on Instagram

Ciara and Wilson’s gender reveal video received millions of views, tens of thousands of likes and comments on Instagram. Fans also posted congratulatory messages to the couple.

Many of their celeb friends, including Janet Jackson, congratulated them on Instagram. Others posted messages on Twitter, as seen below.

Can I just say that I am really happy for Ciara? I say this often, but I really am happy for her. Honey found Love, had a baby, going to have another baby…. And the baby that she had before is getting all the love he can get too. Like I'm really happy for her. — Shakycakes (@NettaWitDaHoops) April 11, 2020

Ciara and Russell Wilson just revealed the gender of their baby!! CONGRATS! What a beautiful family ♥️🙏🏾🎉 || 🎥 @ciara pic.twitter.com/Jx4Ko6bKeX — BET (@BET) April 14, 2020

Ciara announced her third pregnancy in January

The baby gender reveal by Ciara and Wilson comes after she took to Instagram in January to announce her pregnancy.

Ciara announced to her fans that she was expecting her third baby and second child with hubby Russell Wilson by showing off her baby bump in an Instagram photo captioned “Number 3.”

The photo showed her striking a pose in a bikini on a beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Wilson shared a different version of the photo that showed him in the foreground and Ciara in the background.

Ciara did not share her due date, but Monsters and Critics noted at the time that judging from the size of the bump, she was well along.

Ciara shares a son with rapper Future

This is Ciara’s third pregnancy and her second with Wilson. She shares her first child, five-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn (Future Jr.), with her ex-fiance rapper Future.

Future Zahir Wilburn, rapper Future’s fourth child, was born in May 2014.

Ciara and Future were previously engaged, but they split in 2014 after she reportedly caught Future cheating on her.

Ciara and Wilson started dating in 2015. They got engaged in March 2016 and married in July 2016. They had their first child, Sienna Princess Wilson, in April 2017.

Wilson and Ciara have been showing their generosity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The couple recently donated 1 million meals through the food bank, Seattle Food Lifeline.