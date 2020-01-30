Ciara reveals she is pregnant again with baby bump pic on Instagram

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Ciara is expecting her third baby and second child with her husband, Russell Wilson. She confirmed her pregnancy by posting a photo of herself with her baby bump on Instagram today.

The photo shows Ciara, 34, posing in a bikini on a beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands. She captioned the image “Number 3.”

Ciara did not share information about her due date, so it was not clear how far along she is. But judging from the size of the bump, she is well along.

Ciara’s husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, also announced the news by sharing a pic of his wife on Instagram with the caption, “Number 3.”

The photo shows Wilson in the foreground, posing for a selfie, while Ciara appears, striking a pose in the background. Although Ciara is blurred in the image, her baby bump is visible.

It is Ciara’s third pregnancy

This pregnancy is Ciara’s third. She had her first child, 5-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn (Future Jr.), with rapper Future in 2014. Ciara and Future got engaged, but she called off their engagement in 2014 after he reportedly cheated on her.

She later started dating Wilson in 2015, and they got engaged in 2016. They got married in the summer of 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, according to the Daily Mail.

Ciara and Wilson had their first child, a daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, in April 2017.

Russell has taken Future’s son under his wings. He often posts images and videos of Future Jr. playing on his Instagram page.

The couple is currently vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Ciara bio

Ciara was born in Austin, Texas, on October 25, 1985, and she is 34 years old. Her parents were Jackie and Carlton Clay Harris. Her family settled in Atlanta, Georgia, after living on Army bases in several U.S. states, including New York, California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Ciara released her debut album Goodies in 2004, and it featured hit singles such as Goodies, Pick Up Your Phone, Looking At You, and 1,2 Step (featuring Missy Elliot). The RIAA certified the album triple platinum.

She released her second studio album Ciara: The Evolution, in 2006. The album featured hit singles, such as Get Up, Like a Boy, and Can’t Leave ’em Alone.

She has appeared in movies such as All You’ve Got and That’s My Boy, as well as TV shows like So You Think You Can Dance and Saturday Night Live.

She has received multiple BET Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and a Grammy.