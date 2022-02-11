Drake reveals his Super Bowl bet, drops over $1 million in wagers on the Rams, Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake has over $1 million riding on the Rams and OBJ in Super Bowl LVI. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Hip-hop star Drake is known for risking sums of money on sports games that many people would simply love to have available in their bank accounts.

He’ll be one of many people placing bets on Super Bowl LVI in hopes they correctly pick the game’s winner or how certain players perform, among other things.

The Laugh Now Cry Later rapper recently revealed that he’s fully supporting Odell Beckham Jr. and the Los Angeles Rams in the upcoming Super Bowl this Sunday at SoFi Stadium, with his wagers totaling over $1 million.

Drake reveals over $1 million in Super Bowl wagers

On Thursday, Drake shared screenshots on his Instagram of three large bets he placed for the 2022 Super Bowl. The first is a bet of $600,000 Canadian dollars (approximately $470,000) on the Rams to win the game.

If that happens, he’ll win an estimated payout of over $700,000, just for that bet on the winning team. However, he has a few other things to keep an eye on during the game.

In addition to picking a team to win, Drake also bet big on Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to rack up yards and score. One bet is that OBJ will go over 62.5 receiving yards in the game, while another bet is that he’ll score at least one touchdown anytime in the game.

Check out Drake’s IG post below featuring his three very large bets and what appears to be a pair of special OBJ gloves in the final image.

By the way, all of Drake’s bets were placed using Bitcoin, which adds another interesting aspect to it, as the digital currency’s price rises and falls daily.

Right now, Drake’s bets total about $1.3 million in Bitcoin ($1.6 million in Canadian dollars), which is some serious money to put on the game. If all of his bets win, Drake wins about $2.29 million based on the price of Bitcoin at the time his wagers were placed.

And while that seems like a lot, Houston, Texas businessman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has quite a bit more riding on the Cincinnati Bengals.

As ESPN reported, McIngvale has placed bets totaling $9.5 million on Joe Burrow’s team to win this Sunday’s game. He placed his most recent $5 million bet Friday via the Caesars Sportsbook’s mobile app after crossing the border to Louisiana where betting is legal. If the Bengals win, McIngvale wins a net $16.2 million.

Odell Beckham Jr. reacts to Drake’s bets

With Drake putting his money on the Rams and their receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the three-time Pro Bowl selection seemed to let Champagne Papi know he’ll be locked in this Sunday.

“It’s time,” OBJ wrote in a comment that now has over 8,000 Likes and will probably have many more up to game time.

The question is: will OBJ deliver? As of this report, the Los Angeles Rams are favored to win Sunday’s game by four points at many sportsbooks. Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. has eclipsed 62.5 receiving yards four times during the regular season, with his most recent coming December 13 against the Arizona Cardinals.

He’s only scored five touchdowns in the regular season, with his last one coming in January against the Baltimore Ravens. However, it seems Drake fully believes that OBJ will come up big for the Rams as they take down the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

Drake’s known for being an avid sports fan, appearing at various games, and has made other bets on them. He bet against Migos rapper Quavo for last month’s College Football Championship Game winner. Drake lost that one, with Quavo asking him to pay the undisclosed amount.

Super Bowl LVI has a scheduled kickoff time of 6:30/5:30c on NBC, with Drake among the viewers cheering hardest for the Rams.