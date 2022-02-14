Rams WR Van Jefferson’s pregnant wife was stretchered out of Super Bowl to have baby

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson with wife Samaria. Pic credit: @van_j12/Instagram

Super Bowl Sunday arrived with several of the Los Angeles Rams players’ significant others due to give birth at any moment, possibly during the game. One such arrival happened.

It was widely reported that Odell Beckham Jr’s girlfriend Lauren Wood would give birth soon. However, in the case of Van Jefferson’s wife, she had to be stretchered out of SoFi Stadium due to her situation.

During Super Bowl 56, Samaria Jefferson had to leave the game ahead of seeing her husband and his team capture a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but it was so she could have their baby.

Van Jefferson’s wife was stretchered out of SoFi Stadium

An early exit for Van Jefferson’s wife Samaria arrived during Super Bowl LVI this past Sunday, as TMZ reported she had to leave the game “minutes before LA beat the Cincinnati Bengals.”

She was reportedly stretchered out of the stadium in Los Angeles to a medical facility with no issues, and the couple’s baby boy was born. While she was having the baby, Jefferson and his teammates delivered a comeback win, 23-20 over Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

That gave Van Jefferson more to celebrate on Sunday with his wife giving birth, in addition to him winning a Super Bowl ring. He reportedly joined his wife to celebrate their baby’s arrival shortly after his team’s victory.

A video surfaced on Twitter showing him “hustling” out of SoFi Stadium, skipping the post-game celebrations for the urgent matter.

Van Jefferson hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife in labor #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/0GDW0ceWLf Sign up for our newsletter! February 14, 2022

Jefferson, the Rams No. 57 pick back in 2020 out of Florida, finished the game with four catches for 23 yards. His teammate Cooper Kupp was named the game’s MVP after finishing with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the difference-maker in the fourth quarter.

Later in the evening, Van Jefferson shared an image on his Instagram Story of him holding his newborn, writing “x2!!!!!” over the photo. Based on reports, they’ve yet to reveal their son’s name.

Samaria Jefferson wanted to support her husband at Super Bowl

According to The Athletic, Samaria Jefferson, who was 40 weeks pregnant, wanted to support her husband by attending Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

“Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday and I’m going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” she said, adding, “I am 100% going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything.”

Samaria also didn’t want the Rams to let Van know if she went into labor while attending the game at SoFi Stadium.

I’ll see you at the hospital afterwards,'” Samaria reportedly told Van. “Hey, you go play. We’ll see you after.”

According to US Magazine, the couple, who are high school sweethearts, revealed that they were expecting a second child last September.

“Seven years ago, Sept 19, 2014, the day you asked me to be your girlfriend in high school,” Jefferson wrote on a video he shared.

“We went from being high school sweethearts, bringing our firstborn into the world and then enduring what felt like the toughest, longest breakup. To seven years later, and that 16-year-old HS girlfriend is now your wife AND mother to our second child together. I always knew you were my soulmate,” Jefferson said on the video reveal.

Earlier this month, Jefferson shared a series of photos celebrating his high school sweetheart and their growing family. Samaria’s visible baby bump made an appearance in the third photo, while their daughter appeared in several photos.

“Thankful I’ve been able to share these moments with you since high school! ❤️,” Jefferson wrote to his wife in the IG caption.

Van Jefferson and his wife Samaria now have two children together. Their first, daughter Bella, was born five years ago and now has a baby brother to play around with. In addition, Jefferson shared an Instagram post last year, seeming to show he has another son from a previous relationship.