Odell Beckham Jr. reacts to Drake’s huge Super Bowl bet, is ‘on standby’ for baby with girlfriend Lauren Wood

Odell Beckham Jr. with girlfriend Lauren Wood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looking to win his first Super Bowl ever on Sunday, while a friend of his, Drake, has a colossal bet involving the Rams and OBJ.

The rapper recently shared his over $1 million Super Bowl bet, which involves three different wagers. Two of those will focus on prop bets, specifically Beckham Jr.’s performance during the game.

OBJ recently reacted to the high stakes for Drake, saying he has “got to come through for him” but also spoke about his own goals of winning the Lombardi Trophy with his team. Along with that, OBJ’s got another first coming soon as his first child’s arrival is expected to happen any day now.

At 29 years old and nine years in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. has achieved three Pro Bowl appearances and racked up yards and touchdowns. However, he has never won a Super Bowl.

OBJ spent the first part of his career with the New York Giants from 2014 through 2018. However, he wasn’t part of those Eli Manning Super Bowl wins in 2008 and 2012. Now he’s on the Rams with a team favored to win the big game at their home venue, SoFi Stadium.

He talked about what’s on the line in Sunday’s game, including Drake’s massive bet, and what he needs to do to help the rapper collect on the various wagers.

“I’ve got to come through for him, but ultimately, bro, I just want to be able to hold that trophy up, look your brothers in the eyes like, ‘Man, we did it.’ And just feel that joy. … Honestly, I feel like if I play my game, I catch everything that comes my way, I make the plays, I stay locked in, one play at a time, all of those things are very possible,” OBJ said, per ESPN.

Drake placed three different wagers, each using Bitcoin, for a total of approximately $1.26 million. His first bet was that the Rams would win the game, with a wager valued at over $400,000. His other two bets were roughly $393,000 each and focused on OBJ’s yards and touchdowns for the game. He’ll need to record at least 63 receiving yards for Drake to cash on one wager and score at least one touchdown to cash on the other.

If all three of Drake’s wagers hit, he’ll win a payout of approximately $2.267 million, which is roughly $1 million in profit for the Hotline Bling rapper.

OBJ also has some incentives he can collect with the 2022 Super Bowl. According to ESPN’s report, if his team loses, he’ll collect $500,000. If they win, he gets $1 million. Those are contingent on him participating in at least offensive play for the game, though. So Drake and OBJ have some cash riding on a Rams victory and OBJ playing well.

OBJ also expecting first child very soon

Another first is about to happen for Odell Beckham Jr. as he and his girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting their first child together. According to New York Post, OBJ said he’s “on standby” and hoping he gets to see his child born.

“I don’t need you to put that energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing,” Beckham said. “I think God has a different plan. I don’t need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I’m on watch.”

Wood, a 28-year-old model and fitness trainer, revealed she was expecting this past November, taking to Instagram to share a photo with OBJ clutching her baby bump.

“🖤🧬👩‍🍼🌍ilyilyily,” Wood wrote in her caption, featuring a heart, globe, and various baby item emojis.

According to Essence, Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood have been dating since 2019. So OBJ could have plenty to celebrate in the coming days with a potential Super Bowl win and first child, while Drake may be celebrating a few big money wins as well.