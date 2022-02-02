Eli Manning hands out Frank’s RedHot Wings in NYC for Bonecoin promo, pays tribute to Super Bowl foe Tom Brady

Eli Manning serves New Yorker’s wings at Frank’s Red Hot Wing Wagon in New York City. Pic credit: Frank’s RedHot

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning arrived in New York City to give out free Frank’s RedHot Wings less than two weeks before Super Bowl LVI.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion himself, is a Frank’s RedHot ambassador and gave the tasty treats to fans who stopped by the Wing Wagon in NYC.

It was also part of a special promotion for Frank’s RedHot’s first-ever edible NFT and cryptocurrency called Bonecoin.

Eli Manning celebrates Frank’s RedHot Wings launch with fans

On Wednesday morning, fans in New York Giants gear were lined up in the street to meet two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning at the Wing Wagon in New York City.

Manning, who was drafted first overall by the Chargers in 2004, went to the Giants via trade and spent 15 years playing with them in the NFL.

The former Giants quarterback served up free hot wings to the fans and allowed them to take selfies with him in front of the Wing Wagon.

Eli Manning let fans take selfies with him at Frank’s Red Hot Wing Wagon in Columbus Circle. Pic credit: Frank’s RedHot

Manning’s appearance to pass out the wings arrives after the recent launch of Bonecoin, a cryptocurrency associated with Frank’s Red Hot, known for their various hot sauces, BBQ sauces, dips, blends, and snacks, including Buffalo wings.

Fans who scan images of their chicken wing bones starting on January 27 and before the end of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13, can rack up the Bonecoin cryptocurrency.

NYC! I’ll be Manning @franksredhot WING WAGON today at Columbus Circle from 10:30AM-12:30PM. Swing by, get FREE Buffalo wings, and earn some Bonecoin. BONE APPETIT! Get all the info at https://t.co/wKgt9ERPqi #ad https://t.co/bTFQOKPp1J — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 2, 2022

The fan who accumulates the most Bonecoin in that time will receive a Frank’s RedHot NFT and its edible replica, the eNFT. An NFT is a non-fungible token, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded. These digital assets typically correspond with photos or videos on the blockchain.

Many companies and celebrities have been getting involved in the NFT craze, including actor Johnny Depp. He recently launched his Never Fear Truth campaign featuring paintings of himself and his famous friends.

Visit the website Bonecoin.com to see more details about Frank’s RedHot NFT and Bonecoin cryptocurrency.

Manning pays tribute to Tom Brady following retirement

Manning’s arrival at the Wing Wagon on Wednesday came just a day after the NFL legend he defeated twice in the Super Bowl announced his retirement.

Former Buccaneers and Patriots QB Tom Brady announced his retirement Tuesday after 22 years in the league. It brought plenty of tributes for the longtime NFL star, with Manning, who played from 2004 to 2019, among those sharing his thoughts.

“Hey, Tom just wanted to congratulate you on an incredible NFL career. 22 years. Seven Super Bowls. Multiple MVPs. I mean, really, no one did it better than you during your time,” Manning said in his clip.

“It was an honor and privilege just to watch you compete, watch you play, and to do it at such a high level for so long,” he shared in praising Brady.

Manning didn’t let his message end without thanking Brady for being so generous while they were in the league together.

“Good luck in retirement. Congratulations on an unbelievable career, and [I] appreciate your generosity in at least sharing a few of those Super Bowls with me,” he added.

Congrats on your retirement Tom. pic.twitter.com/uXvRMO1BhE — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 1, 2022

Manning faced Brady twice in the big game, as the New York Giants took on the Patriots in 2008 and 2012. Both were closely-contested games, with the Giants winning by 17-14 and 21-17, respectively.

Both wins featured Manning claiming the Super Bowl MVP award for leading his team to victory against Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl last year.