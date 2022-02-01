‘Gisele Bundchen is a witch’ trends after Tom Brady announces NFL retirement

Tom Brady previously referred to wife Gisele Bundchen as a “witch.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

NFL quarterback Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement, conjuring up memories of all the magical highlights and moments the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback has been a part of in 22 seasons.

It’s also brought up many searches for “Gisele Bundchen is a witch,” but it’s not due to angry fans calling Tom Brady’s wife rude names.

Brady explained how his wife’s “power” helped him with big games in the past, leading to him dubbing her a “witch,” and she agreed to the notion.

Gisele Bundchen is a witch? Brady and wife said it

A few years ago, NFL great Tom Brady was participating in another Super Bowl, this time as a member of the New England Patriots. The 2019 NFL championship game was tightly contested, with New England defeating the NFC’s Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.

That was thanks to a bit of the star quarterback’s performance but may also have been due to Gisele working her magic with Tom. Following the Pats’ victory, Brady said he was lucky to have married a “witch,” per CBS Sports.

“Right after the game, she said, ‘See, I did a lot of work. You do your work. I do mine,'” Brady shared. “She said, ‘You’re lucky you married a witch, I’m just a good witch.'”

Tom explained how his wife helped him by teaching him the “power of intention” and even creating a special “altar” for him as part of a pre-game ritual.

“She’s so about the power of intention, and believing things that are really going to happen, and she always makes a little altar for me at the game because she just wills it so much. So she put together a little altar for me that I could bring with pictures of my kids,” Brady said.

Brady also mentioned his wife gave him healing stones, protection stones, special drops, and a necklace to wear along with mantras to recite. That one may surprise many fans, but keep in mind Gisele is a “good witch.”

Tom Brady, 44, and Gisele, 41, began dating in 2006 and were married in 2009. They have two children together: son Benjamin Rein born in 2009, and daughter Vivian Lake born in 2012. Gisele is also stepmother to Brady’s son, born in 2007 while he was in a relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

It’s also worth noting that Gisele and Tom are Roman Catholics, which may erase any ideas that Gisele’s a Wiccan.

Brady shared sweet message for Gisele and family in retirement post

Reports this past weekend indicated sources said that Tom Brady was retiring. However, Brady’s camp refuted the reports, saying Tom hadn’t officially reached a decision. Now he has.

On Tuesday, Brady made it official, releasing a nearly 1,000-word statement on his official Instagram page to let everyone know he was hanging up his football gear.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” Brady said in part of his statement, per ESPN.

He thanked many people in his post, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, coaches, personnel, and front office.

However, Brady closed his post thanking his parents and “entire family” for their “never-ending support and love.” He also made sure to leave a heartfelt message about his wife and children.

“And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children, Jack, Benny, and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family,” Brady said.

“Te amo amor da minha vida,” he ended his IG post with, translating to “I love you, love of my life.”

Brady leaves the NFL having won seven Super Bowls, three MVP awards, and numerous accolades during his career. He’s the NFL’s all-time leader with his 84,520 passing yards and a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Based on Gisele’s comments, much of that success in his career is due to Tom Brady having a “good witch” as his wife.