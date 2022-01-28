Johnny Depp’s Never Fear Truth NFTs feature paintings of himself, famous friends

Johnny Depp has entered the world of NFTs with his Never Fear Truth Collection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Actor Johnny Depp is the latest celebrity to join the hi-tech world of NFTs with a project called Never Fear Truth that features many of his famous friends.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is selling 10,000 unique NFTs, which are based on original artwork Depp did. They feature the Golden Globe winner and two-time Oscar nominee, as well as friends and personal heroes.

Depp said he tended to “limit” himself by keeping his paintings private but felt “no one should ever limit themselves.”

Johnny Depp’s NFTs to feature Brando, Taylor, more

A unique collection of paintings originally done by Johnny Depp are embellished and animated to become NFTs for sale to others. NFTs are non-fungible tokens, defined as “one-of-a-kind, verifiable digital assets traded using blockchain technology,” according to Page Six.

The collection is named Never Fear Truth, giving it the acronym NFT. Among the famous friends and heroes that Depp’s artwork features are actors Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, and Heath Ledger. Tim Burton, who directed Depp in several films, including Edward Scissorhands and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is also among the NFTs.

Other featured items include Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp, his late dog Mooh, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas author Hunter S. Thompson. Depp starred in the movie adaptation of Thompson’s most famous work in 1998 and considers Thompson among his heroes.

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves,” Depp said in a statement about the NFTs.

Part of proceeds from Johnny Depp’s NFTs go to charities

Based on the Page Six report, anyone who purchases one of Johnny Depp’s Never Fear Truth NFTs will also receive access to his exclusive Discord community, where fans can chat about different projects.

While the NFTs live on the blockchain, each one also has a high-resolution physical edition associated with it. Based on the report, these can be redeemed just once.

Depp’s NFTs will provide 25 percent of all proceeds to various charities. They include the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and The Gonzo Trust, created in the memory of Hunter S. Thompson. Other charities receiving part of the proceeds include the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital and Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital.

Purchases went live on the website neverfeartruth.com this past Wednesday for the 10,000 NFTs. The marketplace www.rarible.com will offer secondary sales of the NFTs for the public.

The Never Fear Truth website provides a behind-the-scenes video with Depp speaking about the unique artwork available through his NFTs. In addition, there’s a tutorial explaining how to purchase NFTs using a Metamask wallet and cryptocurrency. The website notes that a “fair raffle” system is used to ensure Depp’s fans have a chance to secure an NFT before they’re released for the public to purchase.

“We decided to release a series of portraits, but in a way that could also give something back. Having the opportunity to salute my supporters and support the charities that have been so important to my family is an incredible gift. I hope we can create a new community of friends around these NFTs. My involvement in the NFT space has just begun,” Depp said of the project.

In addition to the 10,000 Never Fear Truth NFTs being sold, Depp will have another 1,111 NFTs, which he will donate to fans and his favorite charities.