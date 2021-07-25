Fans praise Dior for standing by Johnny Depp with new ad

The internet is praising Dior after Johnny Depp emerged in a new ad following legal woes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

In May 2016, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced after being married for only 15 months, and the pair have been in and out of courts ever since Heard accused her ex-husband of domestic abuse.

Last year, Depp sued The Sun after the tabloid branded him a “wife-beater.” After the actor lost the libel case in UK court, he’s found himself largely shunned from Hollywood.

The verdict directly caused Depp to lose his role as Grindlewald in Fantastic Beasts 3, and it’s unlikely we’ll see him reprise his role as Pirates of the Caribbean’s Jack Sparrow anytime soon.

Depp and Heard’s legal battle has been a subject of controversy across the internet, and legions of fans have continued to show their unwavering support for Depp over the last year.

After Depp’s lawyers publicly released evidence, including audio recordings of Heard allegedly admitting to being violent toward her ex-husband, many believe it was actually Heard who domestically abused him, instead of the other way around.

Now, fans are praising Dior for standing by the actor with the release of their new Sauvage fragrance ad.

The ad in question, titled “Sauvage – Game of Notes,” is essentially a talk show-style chat between Depp and perfumer Françios Demachy. Hosted by Laurianne Melierre, Depp is shown sampling scents, strumming on his guitar, and even speaking some French.

At the end of the video, the footage teases “more to come” in “September 2021”, indicating this is the first in a series of meetings between the pair.

The internet praises Dior for standing by Johnny Depp

The new clip has been received warmly by fans, who are applauding Dior on social media, with the hashtag #ThankYouDior trending on Twitter, alongside #JohnnyDepp.

“Despite attempts to kill this beautiful collaboration through lies and the false accusations…. The campaign continues between Dior and Johnny Depp,” applauded one fan.

Despite attempts to kill this beautiful collaboration through lies and the false accusations….



The campaign continues between Dior and Johnny Depp ❤️❤️🔥💕#ThankYouDior pic.twitter.com/2NbJsth7vS — ReemDepp – Johnny Depp Deserves Justice (@ReemDepp) July 23, 2021

“#ThankYouDior for believing in Johnny Depp and making him the face of Sauvage! I will continue to throw my money at this company as long as they support him!” wrote another.

#ThankYouDior for believing in Johnny Depp and making him the face of Sauvage! I will continue to throw my money at this company as long as they support him! pic.twitter.com/R5ySJ34CyH — 🎹🏴‍☠️💜🕆JusticeForJohnnyDepp🕆💜🏴‍☠️🎹 (@dreamadcollins) July 25, 2021

“We won’t forget that Dior supported Johnny Depp in this difficult situation while Disney and Warner Bros fired him,” another fan wrote.

We won't forget that Dior supported Johnny Depp in this difficult situation while Disney and Warner Bros fired him.#thankyoudior https://t.co/rscEbrzrCp — Blueberry (@blankblueberry) July 23, 2021

“The magnificent @dior once again shows the world that they stand side by side with an innocent domestic abuse survivor,” commended another.

The magnificent @dior once again shows the world that they stand side by side with an innocent domestic abuse survivor.



While other 'so called' companies fired Johnny for being a victim and employed a self confessed abuser…@dior continued their support! pic.twitter.com/XuobCJfQ4O — Jen 🏴‍☠️ ⚔ 🏴‍☠️ (@No_Reason_Jenz) July 23, 2021

Mads Mikkelson wanted to talk to Johnny Depp before replacing him in Fantastic Beasts 3

After Depp lost his libel trial against The Sun last year, he was forced to resign from his role as Grindlewald in the upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts 3.

While Mads Mikkelson would under any other circumstances be a welcome new addition to the cast, unfortunately, he was replacing Johnny Depp, and fans weren’t happy. Many threatened to boycott the movie, leaving Mikkelson in a difficult position.

Despite the backlash, Mikkelson revealed in a new interview that he wanted to speak to Depp before filling his shoes.

“I mean, obviously, they were going to do the film, and obviously he was not involved anymore,” said Mikkelson of Depp in The Sunday Times.

“But I didn’t have a dog in that fight. And I don’t know what happened [in his private life], and I don’t know if it was fair, him losing the job, but I just knew that the show was going on, and I would’ve loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don’t know him in that sense.”

He added, “But they called me, and they were obviously in a hurry, and I loved the script and so said yes. And I know it was controversial for many people, but that’s just the way it plays out once in a while.”