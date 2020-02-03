Johnny Depp’s finger injury: Here’s how he claimed Amber Heard caused it

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

A newly leaked audio recording from 2015 in which actress Amber Heard admits she hit ex-husband Johnny Depp has sparked a furious reaction among his fans on social media.

The leaked audio, which you can listen to below, was part of a series of recorded conversations between Heard and Depp that was conducted as an informal therapy session, according to the Daily Mail.

Heard admitted in the leaked audio that she physically assaulted Depp during violent tantrums, and that she hit him and threw pots, pans, and vases. She also said she couldn’t promise to not engage in physical violence again.

Although Heard also accused Depp of domestic violence, the leaked audio recording has led Depp’s fans to recall a previous claim by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in a declaration filed earlier in the year as part of his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard – that Heard caused him a grievous finger injury.

Depp filed the lawsuit in March 2019 after Heard published an op-ed on The Washington Post in December 2018.

Although she did not mention Depp in her Washington Post op-ed, Heard, who has publicly advocated for women’s rights and campaigned against violence against women, claimed she was a survivor of abuse and urged people to support women who have been victims of domestic violence.

Depp and Heard divorced in 2017 after she filed the relevant paperwork in 2016, accusing Depp of domestic violence.

Before Amber heard claimed that Johnny Depp beat her, but now the news indicated that Johnny Depp was beaten by his ex-wife. We don’t judge…#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/pI9o72wFvl — Elinaaa (@rising_sun1992) February 2, 2020

Here’s how Depp claimed Amber Heard caused the finger injury

Depp claimed that Heard severed part of his finger by hurling a bottle of vodka at him. According to Fantastic Beasts star Depp, Heard became enraged and started hurling bottles at him after his lawyer asked her to sign a post-nuptial agreement one month after they got married in March 2015.

According to the Daily Mail, Depp said that Heard missed when she threw the first bottle. She then threw a second bottle that hit a marble counter-top and exploded. Depp claimed that glass from the explosion hit his finger, shattered the bone, and severed the tip of his finger.

He said he had to undergo multiple surgeries and that he nearly died after contracting MRSA.

Depp’s court filing also included photos showing the finger injury and facial bruises he claimed Heard caused.

He said he was forced to return to the U.S. from Australia after the incident. Returning to the U.S. forced the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean to temporarily shut down, costing Disney millions, according to Depp.

However, Heard had claimed in previously filed court papers that Depp — one of Hollywood’s richest stars — cut his finger during a row when he was “drunk and high on ecstasy.” She said that Depp accused her of infidelity, but she denied it.

Depp claimed that Heard’s story about how the finger injury happened was false.