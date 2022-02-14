Kanye West shares private text conversation with Pete Davidson, declares ‘You will never meet my kids’

Kanye West continues feud with Pete Davidson, leaks private text message. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency and ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kanye West’s feud with Pete Davidson continues.

The rapper took aim at Davidson, who is now dating West’s ex, Kim Kardashian.

West vowed that Davidson will never meet his kids.

Over the weekend, West posted a zoomed-in screenshot of an alleged text he received from Davidson.

The message read: “…I’d never get [in the] way of your children. It’s a promise…How you guys [go about] raising your kids is [your business] and not mine. I do [hope one day] I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

West captioned the photo: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY KIDS.”

Kanye West’s rants against Pete Davidson

West didn’t only make one post targeted towards Davidson, though.

He also branded Davidson as a “d***head” when he posted a photo of the comedian out on a date with Kardashian.

He wrote: “LOOK AT THIS D**KHEAD. I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

After seeing the stream of rants, West’s fans wondered if someone hacked his Instagram account.

West made it clear that he was indeed making the posts and his account was not hacked.

He shared several selfies holding up a piece of yellow paper that read: “My account is not hacked,” along with the date.

West has since deleted all of the posts but kept one, in which he pleas for his family to get back together.

West calls on fans to support Kimye

On February 14, West posted a photo of Kardashian wearing a fur coat and wrote a lengthy caption. In the caption, he wrote that he bought her the coat and that he doesn’t have any beef with her. He concluded the caption by saying he is “crazy about [his] family.”

Following that post, West made another post in which he screenshotted a fan’s supportive comment. He captioned the post: THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT [THE] LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER”.

Kanye West and Julia Fox split

West’s rants come amidst confirmations that West and his recent girlfriend, Julia Fox, have split.

Fox and West began dating shortly after meeting on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

A rep for Fox told E! News on February 14: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”