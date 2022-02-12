Antonio Brown says Donda Sports wants to buy Broncos, tells NFL to call Kanye West ahead of Super Bowl

Antonio Brown indicated Donda Sports wants to buy the Denver Broncos. Pic credit: I AM ATHLETE/YouTube

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown recently shared intentions to purchase the NFL’s Denver Broncos, as the team went up for sale earlier this month.

Brown, whose Buccaneers contract was terminated last month after he dramatically exited his team’s game in the third quarter, indicated that Kanye West’s Donda Sports is interested in buying the team, telling the NFL to call Ye up.

His announcement arrives just ahead of Super Bowl LVI. Based on another reveal, Brown may be attending the game with Kanye West to watch the matchup from an expensive owner’s suite.

Antonio Brown says Donda Sports wants to buy Broncos

On February 1, an announcement arrived that the Pat Bowlen Trust had officially started selling the Denver Broncos. Pat Bowlen purchased the team back in 1984 with the help of his three siblings. Bowlen passed away in 2019 after battling Alzheimer’s.

They are the first NFL team put up for sale since the Carolina Panthers in 2017. The Panthers eventually sold to David Tepper for a record price of $2.275 billion, and it’s believed the sale of the Broncos could easily eclipse that. No other NFL franchises have sold since 2015.

With that said, at least one potential buyer has made their intentions publicly known via Twitter, as former Super Bowl winner Antonio Brown recently expressed interest on behalf of Donda Sports Brand.

Pic credit: @AB84/Twitter

Donda Sports is Kanye West’s athletic apparel line, which Brown was revealed to be part of on the same day that the Broncos officially went on sale.

Shortly after his tweet about Donda wanting to buy the Broncos, Brown also tweeted for the NFL to “call Ye,” most likely about the sale.

Pic credit: @AB84/Twitter

While Ye hasn’t reacted to Brown’s tweets or made similar intentions known, his net worth suggests he could purchase a team.

According to Bloomberg’s report last March, Kanye had a net worth of $6.6 billion. The bulk of that is from his sneaker and apparel business with Adidas AG and Gap Inc., valued at $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG.

Brown revealed role with Donda Sports, expensive suite for Super Bowl

While it was only revealed on February 1 that Antonio Brown had joined Donda Sports, he shared this past week that his role will be president. Brown took to Instagram to share an image showing off the $2 million purchase of an owner’s suite for the upcoming Super Bowl.

“As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this year’s SUPERBOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be watched together,” Brown wrote in his Instagram caption. “This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!

Brown also mentioned in his Instagram caption that Donda Sports will be hosting community events during the Super Bowl weekend and plans to “invite kids with their families to the game” to give people “the Donda Experience.”

He shared a tweet on Friday featuring a photo of himself standing alongside Kanye West.

“Ye + AB = SB #CallGod,” Brown tweeted with the pic.

It’s unclear who will be in the owner’s suite, but one might think Antonio Brown and Kanye West will attend to garner attention for Donda Sports Brand and show their interest in becoming owners of an NFL team.