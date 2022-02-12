Kanye West showed up to Jeen-Yuhs screening with Kim Kardashian lookalike — Where is Julia Fox?

Kanye West and Chaney Jones attended the Jeen-Yuhs screening together on Friday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency & @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

This past Friday, rapper Kanye West attended a screening of Jeen-Yuhs, the Netflix documentary that covers a good portion of his life and career.

Ye was there without his recent girlfriend, Juia Fox, and instead attended with the woman who many people believe has a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian. The recent outing prompted many to wonder why Fox wasn’t there for the event.

The latest Ye appearance also came just under two weeks ahead of his anticipated album’s release. It also arrived after another verse surfaced from Ye that takes aim at Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Kanye West attends Jeen-Yuhs screening with Chaney Jones

According to TMZ, Kanye West was at the Mother Wolf restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday, where he viewed a screening of the Netflix documentary, Jeen-Yuhs. Other stars were there, including DaBaby, Tajiri P. Henson, Jason Lee, Roddy Ricch, and Quavo.

Ye stepped out wearing a black leather jacket over a hoodie along with his tall black boots. His newest girlfriend, Chaney Jones, joined him, and she continues to give people Kim K lookalike vibes.

Jones dressed like Kim K might dress, as she had on a tight silver-grey bodysuit, blue gloves, sparkly silver boots, and black shades.

They watched Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy with other guests at the new hot spot restaurant. The documentary includes “unseen archival footage” from the past two decades covering Kanye’s life, including his music and fashion career, his mother’s death, and his failed 2020 presidential campaign.

Jeen-Yuhs is divided into three acts, with the first of those acts debuting last month at the Sundance Film Festival. It arrived in theaters on Friday for just one night.

Those who haven’t seen the documentary at Sundance or in theaters will get to watch it on Netflix on February 16.

Has Kanye West ended things with Julia Fox?

With Ye attending the Jeen-Yuhs documentary screening with Chaney Jones, many people might wonder where Julia Fox has been and why she wasn’t at the event.

Last Sunday, Fox shut down breakup rumors after wiping specific photos of herself from Instagram and unfollowing Kardashian fan accounts. She told everyone to “relax” with the speculation, and the social media deletes were because of comments she’d received and Instagram not being “a fun place” lately.

On Friday, reports arrived that Ye and Fox’s relationship had “cooled off,” though. According to People, a source said that their long-distance relationship has been difficult.

“Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard,” the source told People, adding, “They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It’s fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though.”

Fox and Ye met this past New Year’s in Miami and confirmed they were dating last month. The couple was sighted often after that, including an outing that featured Madonna, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., and former NFL player Antonio Brown.

Fox also attended a music video shoot for Ye’s appearance in the track Diet Coke which he helped produce for Pusha T. While Fox was present quite often during those previous weeks, they’re also in an open relationship, allowing them to see other people.

West is currently preparing his sequel to last year’s successful album, Donda, with the Donda 2 album release date set for February 22, 2002. He also recently appeared on Fivio Foreign’s song City of Gods with Alicia Keys, and it seems that Ye’s not done calling out Kim or her beau.

His verse on the song included another shot fired at Kim and her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, as he raps, “Ask my staff, I pay ’em well. This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL.”