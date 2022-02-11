Kanye West takes aim at Pete Davidson again, this time on Fivio Foreign’s City of Gods



Kanye West takes aim at Pete Davidson again in new song. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kanye West has some words for Pete Davidson and delivered them via a rap.

Kanye West appears in a new Fivio Foreign song called City of Gods. In the song, which also features Alicia Keys, the rapper seemingly takes shots at Pete.

It is not the first time Kanye rapped about Pete. Last month, Kanye collaborated on a song called Eazy with The Game. Kanye has some threatening words on a verse in that song, too.

Pete Davidson is dating the mother of Ye’s four children, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye’s verse includes, “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival.”

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West, Alicia Keys - City of Gods (Official Audio)

The lyrics appear to be about Pete, a comedian on the NBC show Saturday Night Live and Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend.

As for Pete, sources say, “Pete is focusing on his relationship with Kim and making sure she feels supported, the rest is just noise.”

On the track Eazy, Ye raps, “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

Kim and Pete dating rumors first swirled after photographs of the lovers at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, surfaced around Halloween. The two held hands as they rode a scary rollercoaster ride.

Kanye is currently in an open relationship with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

Kanye West is in an open relationship with Julia Fox

Kanye West may have moved on from Kim Kardashian, at least partly. The rapper and Julia Fox met in Miami on New Year’s Eve. The two attended Paris Fashion Week together in matching black leather and, until recently, seemed inseparable.

In a blog with Interview Magazine, Julia wrote that she enjoys Kanye’s energy, calling the relationship “organic.”

This month, Julia celebrated her birthday, and Kanye gave her and her friends Birkin bags. Julia has commented on the relationship, saying it has no labels.

Despite spending all of January with Julia Fox, Kanye West was recently spotted with Kim Kardashian lookalike, Chaney Jones. Soon after, Ye took to Instagram with a plea for God to bring his family back together.