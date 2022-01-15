Julia Fox calls romance with Kanye West ‘inspirational’, says they have ‘no labels’

Actress Julia Fox has been on a whirlwind romance with Kanye West after meeting in Miami. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Billionaire rapper Kanye West and Julia Fox are Hollywood’s latest “It couple”, but the actress says they have “no labels” on their relationship.

The Uncut Gems star met Ye on New Year’s Eve, and they have seemingly been inseparable ever since. As previously reported, they were photographed on a date in New York, and the rapper left a hotel they shared with the same clothes from the previous night.

The 31-year-old actress recently split from her husband, Peter Artemiev, after welcoming a child in February 2021.

On the other hand, Kanye split from his wife Kim Kardashian after she filed for divorce in early 2021.

Julia Fox says her relationship with Ye is inspirational

Fox went on her podcast, Forbidden Fruits, to talk all things Kanye with her co-host Niki Takesh.

During the podcast, she spoke about their romance and just going with the flow.

“I, for right now, I’m just living in the moment, and I don’t have any expectations. There’s no labels, there’s none of that,” she said of their relationship status, continuing.

“It’s people that make each other feel better. It’s such a Gemini-Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational.”

She heaped praise on the rapper’s apparent ability to make an idea a reality in record time, describing him as “such as doer.”

The actress is clearly a rap fan as she gushed about being present when the Stronger rapper made music with rapper Future.

“It’s just an honor to be in the presence … even being in the studio with him and Future and listening to the new songs, which, by the way are f**king insane. That’s really cool,” she said before adding, “I love music, and music has saved my life on numerous occasions.”

She also denied the relationship is a publicity stunt and was asked about her magazine shoot with Pete Davidson, who is now dating Kim Kardashian.

She replied, “because it’s meta,” in response to her co-host asking why it brought so much attention before adding: “We were all connected, like even prior. You know what I mean? We’re all artists.”

Julia Fox describes Cinderella moment on date with Kanye

The 31-year-old actress wrote a blog post about her second date with the superstar rapper for Interview Magazine.

She described how the fashion designer directed her photoshoot while people dined in Carbone in New York. After their dinner, she said Ye surprised her with a hotel suite “full of clothes.”

She added, “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date?”