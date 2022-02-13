Kanye West and Kid Cudi beef erupts over Pete Davidson friendship

Kanye puts Kid Cudi on blast over his friendship with Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency/Admedia

Beef erupted on on social media when Kanye West denounced frequent collaborator Kid Cudi over his friendship with Pete Davidson.

In an Instagram post, Ye revealed that Cudi would no longer be on the upcoming album, Donda 2.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now,” Kanye posted on Instagram with a photo of a handwritten letter.

The billionaire rapper appears to have an issue with Cudi’s friendship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, who is currently dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The Donda rapper who is dating Julia Fox has admitted to his desire to beat up Pete Davidson before issuing new threats in a new song with Fivio Foreign.

Kid Cudi responds to Ye removing him from Donda 2

The 38-year-old rapper fired back at Kanye on Instagram, writing the following:

“Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha,” he responded directly to Ye on Instagram. “everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”

In a follow-up tweet, the Pursuit of Happiness rapper revealed he had a private conversation with Kanye about the issue.

“We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE,” he wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Cudi said, “God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.”

He also retweeted fans who said the feud is not worth their friendship.

Kanye wants Kid Cudi to pick a side in feud with Pete Davidson

The Yeezus rapper also posted a photo in which Cudi is sitting next to Pete Davidson, with the comedian’s face marked out with an X, seemingly suggesting he wanted his musical collaborator to pick aside.

In all caps, Kanye wrote in the caption: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK. THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

The Yeezy designer also posted a meme of Avenger’s Civil War, calling Pete Davidson, Skete, before deleting all his Instagram posts on the matter.

“THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE,” Ye wrote.

Kanye assembled Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Future on his side in the meme. In contrast, the other side featured Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift.

Kanye and Cudi have been longtime collaborators appearing in several successful songs together. Ye signed Cudi to his GOOD Music label in 2008, and they maintained their relationship after he departed from the label in 2013. They released a joint album, Kids See Ghost, in 2018 to critical acclaim.